Simon Zebo announces he will retire from Munster and Ireland at end of the season

Munster's former Ireland international Simon Zebo has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The versatile back, who toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, is his province's record try scorer with 72 in 173 appearances.

He registered seven tries in 35 caps for Ireland between 2012 and 2017, winning the 2015 Six Nations and representing his country at the Rugby World Cup later that year.

After an injury-hit campaign last season, Zebo enjoyed a superb renaissance this year, starting for a Munster side that has won eight URC games in a row to sit top of the table.

Regardless, the 34-year-old has announced he will step away at the end of the current campaign.

"After much thought, I've decided that this season will be my last playing the game I love," Zebo said in a statement.

Image: Zebo picked up 35 Test caps for Ireland between 2012 and 2017, losing his place when he departed to Racing 92 in Paris for three seasons

In a memorable moment from the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour in Australia, Zebo faced the forfeit of having to call Munster coach Rob Penney and ask for the captaincy

"It has been a dream come true, making memories and friends for life and travelling the world with amazing people.

"I've loved every second, it's been some craic and I can't wait to see what's next."

Cork-born Zebo made his Munster debut in 2010 and helped the club to United Rugby Championship glory last season after returning in 2021 following three seasons in France with Racing 92.

The talented wing/full-back was called up by the Lions as injury cover for compatriot Tommy Bowe but did not make a Test appearance as Warren Gatland's side won the 2013 series 2-1.