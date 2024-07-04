New Zealand vs England: TJ Perenara starts as All Blacks name side to play England in opening Test

TJ Perenara will start at scrum-half in Scott Robertson's first All Blacks team, partnering with fly-half Damian McKenzie for Saturday's series-opening Test against England in Dunedin, live on Sky Sports.

Perenara succeeds Aaron Smith in role, with the veteran halfback having retired from Test rugby after last year's World Cup final defeat to South Africa.

Robertson has opted for Dalton Papali'i at openside flanker, with former skipper Sam Cane unavailable with a back problem.

Image: Rugby Union internationals live on Sky Sports this Saturday

Papali'i starts alongside No 8 Ardie Savea, with Samipeni Finau on the blindside in the Scott Barrett-captained team.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu lines up next to Barrett in the second row, while Stephen Perofeta takes the fullback position in a back three with Mark Tele'a and Sevu Reece.

Playmaker Beauden Barrett will start from the bench, while Finlay Christie is the back-up scrumhalf in the reserves.

Image: Scott Barrett will captain the All Blacks

New Zealand: 15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Tele'a, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Scott Barrett (capt), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali'i, 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Beauden Barrett

Who features for England?

Joe Marler and Will Stuart have been selected to start in England's front row, with the props replacing Bevan Rodd and Dan Cole in the only changes from the side that beat Japan 52-17 in Tokyo last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's eight-try victory against former head coach Eddie Jones' Japan in Tokyo

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade,12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Ollie Sleightholme

Watch England against New Zealand live on Saturday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (8.05am kick-off). Stream rugby's summer internationals in 2024 and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.