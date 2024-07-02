England bring Joe Marler and Will Stuart into starting XV for first Test against New Zealand

Joe Marler and Will Stuart have been selected to start in England's front row for the first Test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Props Marler and Stuart are the only changes to the side that beat Japan 52-17 in Tokyo, replacing Bevan Rodd and Dan Cole.

Stuart scored two tries as England scored 19 unanswered points in the last 10 minutes to draw 25-25 at Twickenham in the sides' last meeting in November 2022.

Cole drops to the bench and is in line to win his 114th cap to equal Jason Leonard as England's second most capped men's player, while Fin Baxter and Ollie Sleightholme could win their first caps.

England coach Steve Borthwick said: "It doesn't get more challenging than playing New Zealand at home, but it's exactly where we want to be.

"We want to find out more about ourselves and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

"Test rugby is a game of fine margins, so our mindset is going to be very important on Saturday. We'll need to be mentally strong, play a tactically smart game, and maintain our discipline."

The biggest changes are on the bench, where only hooker Theo Dan, flanker Tom Curry and fly-half Fin Smith still present following the eight-try rout of Japan.

Alex Coles replaces the suspended Charlie Ewels among the replacements with Ben Spencer coming onto the bench for Harry Randall and winger Ollie Sleightholme could make his debut after being preferred ahead of Tom Roebuck, who won his first cap against Japan.

England's starting XV - particularly the backline - has a settled look and attack coach Richard Wigglesworth has revealed it is part of a long-term policy to prioritise familiarity in selection.

"We know the only way of getting experience is getting out there and playing," Wigglesworth told Sky Sport NZ. "Hopefully the core of this team can stay together for a long time.

"You don't want to be chopping and changing the whole time otherwise the shared experiences we get in places like New Zealand aren't going to be worth much.

"We want to get these guys to grow over the next few years and hopefully they'll become really good Test match players."

Marcus Smith inspired England to a 25-25 comeback draw with the All Blacks the last time the rivals met in 2022 by producing a thrilling cameo off the bench at Twickenham.

Now the Harlequins fly-half is the team's playmaker in chief after taking the No 10 jersey ahead of the injured George Ford and inexperienced Northampton Saints star Fin Smith.

Image: Marcus Smith has been given the No 10 shirt for the first Test against New Zealand

"We're blessed in the position and Marcus has some different skills that he brings to fly-half - the boy can run," Wigglesworth said. "You don't have to rein him in because he wants to be well-rounded and not just do the flashy stuff.

"He wants to put his head in the spokes and make the tackles, he wants to be a brilliant tactician. As with all good fly-halves, he wants to lead the team.

"We want to play good English rugby. We need a strong set-piece and a strong kicking game, and we want to use the ball really well."

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade,12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Ollie Sleightholme

England's summer fixtures

Saturday June 22 - Japan 17-52 England

Saturday July 6 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

- vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports Saturday July 13 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

Barrett embraces All Blacks' changes

The series between New Zealand and England marks a new start for the All Blacks, with Scott Robertson taking charge of the team for the first time after replacing Ian Foster as head coach following the conclusion of last year's Rugby World Cup.

Image: Jordie Barrett is embracing change under new All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson

The 49-year-old, who was capped 23 times by New Zealand as a player, shot to prominence as a coach during his hugely successful time in charge of the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

Robertson has been quietly stamping his mark on the All Blacks squad since succeeding Foster and Jordie Barrett, who will join Leinster for the 2024/25 URC season, has embraced the changes.

"It's inevitable when you change approaches and different ways of thinking," Barrett said.

"It's a bit of different language and the senior guys having to learn some different terms, but it's exciting. It's fresh change and the boys are looking forward to what's ahead."

