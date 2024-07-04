South Africa vs Ireland: Jamie Osborne earns debut cap in Test opener versus Springboks

Leinster's Jamie Osborne will make his international debut for Ireland in their first Test against South Africa on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Osborne is joined in the Ireland back three by Calvin Nash and James Lowe, while Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw will start in the midfield.

There is an all-Munster half-back pairing as Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are named at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Image: Rugby Union internationals live on Sky Sports this Saturday

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, with Joe McCarthy partnering Tadhg Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side at blindslide flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Head coach Andy Farrell has also included strong options on the bench, with Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan and Ryan Baird providing the forward reinforcements and Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Garry Ringrose completing the squad.

Ireland and South Africa most recently met in the group stages of last year's World Cup, with Ireland winning the brutally physical meeting in Paris but South Africa going on to have the last laugh as they clinched back-to-back World Cups.

Image: Ireland celebrate after winning the Six Nations in 2024 for the second-straight year

Ireland: 15 Jamie Osborne, 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Craig Casey; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7) Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23. Garry Ringrose.

Rassie Erasmus has named 12 starters from the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in South Africa's team to play Ireland in the first Test on Saturday.

Live International Rugby Union Saturday 6th July 3:30pm

Only full-back Willie le Roux, No 8 Kwagga Smith and prop Ox Nche did not start the 12-11 victory over New Zealand in Paris in October last year, though they all did come on as replacements.

Handre Pollard is back at fly-half after missing the Springboks' 41-13 victory over Wales in London last month, along with a host of other first-choice players who sat out that fixture as it fell outside of the international window.

Only three of the Springboks match-day squad against Ireland were not involved in their World Cup triumph in France, in prop Gerhard Steenekamp, lock Salmaan Moerat and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

"This is the team we believe will give us the impetus we need against Ireland, who are the second-highest ranked team in the world," Erasmus said.

Image: Eben Etzebeth (L), Jesse Kriel (C) and Franco Mostert (R) are among World Cup winners in South Africa's XV to face Ireland

"We are blessed to have a lot of depth in our squad, and we are in a fortunate position to have several Rugby World Cup winners in our ranks who know what it takes to perform at the highest level.

"The fact that most of these guys have played together is a bonus for us, and most of them have faced Ireland before so they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, especially since we haven't beaten them since 2016."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Kwagga Smith.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Watch Ireland against South Africa live on Saturday from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Action (4m kick-off).