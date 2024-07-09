France rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou arrested on Argentina tour over sexual assault claims

Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, who both made their international debuts in France's win over Argentina on Saturday, have been arrested following an allegation of sexual assault; French Rugby Federation president Florian Grill said: "If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious"

Oscar Jegou (left) and Hugo Auradou both played in France's Test against Argentina on Saturday

Two France rugby players have been arrested in Argentina following an allegation of sexual assault during their tour of South America, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) has confirmed.

Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, who both made their international debuts in France's match against Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday, had their identities confirmed by FFR president Florian Grill on Monday.

La Rochelle flanker Jegou and Pau lock Auradou are part of a squad that is scheduled to play Uruguay in Montevideo on Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires to play Argentina again on Saturday.

Asked about the identities of the players involved, Grill told a press conference in Argentina: "They came out in the [Argentine] press: Jegou and Auradou.

"There is an ongoing investigation. Jean-Marc [Lhermet, FFR vice-president] and I have just flown in from Paris. If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious.

"Our thoughts must already be with the young woman. If, once again, this is true, it goes against everything that rugby does, builds and is, everything that the 2,000 amateur clubs who bring amateur rugby to life on a daily basis do.

"I don't have any details. I can't say what happened. An investigation is under way. They're in a police station. Someone from the delegation went to see them to bring them some food. We're going to try to go back and see them too."

Jegou, 21 and Auradou, 20, have both represented France at youth level.

"If the investigation establishes the alleged facts, they constitute an unspeakable atrocity," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera wrote in a post on X.

"Our thoughts are with the victim. Thank you to Florian Grill for his fair words and his emotion, which we all share this morning. I remain in contact with the federation and our embassy there."

In a statement on the club's official website, La Rochelle said: "Stade Rochelais was informed, through the press, of the arrest of Oscar Jegou in Argentina following an accusation of sexual assault.

"In the total absence of direct information on the ongoing procedure, the club will refrain from any comment for the moment."

Pau, meanwhile, said the club had "learned this morning through the media of the arrest and serious accusations made against our second-row Hugo Auradou, currently on tour in Argentina with the national team.

"The club is awaiting more specific information from the French Rugby Federation and the initial conclusions of the ongoing investigation, which is essential at this stage."

The arrests follow France full-back Melvyn Jaminet being sent home from the tour and suspended after a video surfaced online of the Toulon player making a racist remark.

Jaminet, who came off the bench and kicked a penalty during France's 28-13 win in Mendoza, put the clip up on his Instagram account.

It was subsequently deleted but has been shared on the internet.

Jaminet issued an apology shortly after his suspension was announced, saying he was "deeply sorry" and was "ashamed" of his comments.