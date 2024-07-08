 Skip to content

Melvyn Jaminet: France suspend full-back for racist comment made on social media

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet suspended after posting social media video with racist comment; French Rugby Federation says "such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport"; Jaminet came off the bench in France's win over Argentina on Saturday

Monday 8 July 2024 08:08, UK

Melvyn Jaminet, France, rugby union (Getty Images)
Image: France have suspended Melvyn Jaminet

France have suspended full-back Melvyn Jaminet after a video surfaced online of the Toulon player making a racist remark.

Jaminet, who came off the bench and kicked a penalty during France's 28-13 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday, put the clip up on his Instagram account.

It was subsequently deleted but has been shared on the internet.

The French Rugby Federation (FTR) condemned the 25-year-old's comments, saying: "Such comments are totally unacceptable and are contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.

"As a consequence, Melvyn Jaminet has been removed from and has left the France squad currently in Argentina.

France's Les Bleus Melvyn Jaminet runs during the Rugby Union test match between Argentina and France at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, on July 6, 2024. RC Toulon international full-back Melvyn Jaminet has been dropped from the France squad currently on tour in South America, after making racist remarks in a video published on July 7, 2024, for which he said he was "ashamed". (Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP)
Image: Jaminet came off the bench and kicked a penalty during France's 28-13 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday

"An internal investigation is ongoing to shine a light on these comments, which are of an extreme seriousness and will take the appropriate measures.

"Rugby is a sport that brings people together and unites, and we must promote these essential values. No discriminatory behaviour of any kind has a place in French rugby."

Jaminet issued an apology shortly after his suspension was announced, saying he was "deeply sorry" and was "ashamed" of his comments.

He said: "I understand that this has hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks do not reflect my values or those of the French rugby team.

"Racism in any form is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in."

