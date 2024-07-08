Melvyn Jaminet: France suspend full-back for racist comment made on social media

France have suspended full-back Melvyn Jaminet after a video surfaced online of the Toulon player making a racist remark.

Jaminet, who came off the bench and kicked a penalty during France's 28-13 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday, put the clip up on his Instagram account.

It was subsequently deleted but has been shared on the internet.

The French Rugby Federation (FTR) condemned the 25-year-old's comments, saying: "Such comments are totally unacceptable and are contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.

"As a consequence, Melvyn Jaminet has been removed from and has left the France squad currently in Argentina.

Image: Jaminet came off the bench and kicked a penalty during France's 28-13 win over Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday

"An internal investigation is ongoing to shine a light on these comments, which are of an extreme seriousness and will take the appropriate measures.

"Rugby is a sport that brings people together and unites, and we must promote these essential values. No discriminatory behaviour of any kind has a place in French rugby."

Jaminet issued an apology shortly after his suspension was announced, saying he was "deeply sorry" and was "ashamed" of his comments.

He said: "I understand that this has hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks do not reflect my values or those of the French rugby team.

"Racism in any form is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in."