Steve Borthwick hoping to reach agreement for Kevin Sinfield to stay on with England Rugby

England head coach Steve Borthwick says he is "hopeful" of finding an agreement that would see Kevin Sinfield remain part of his coaching staff, despite the original announcement he will depart.

Sinfield and the RFU had announced earlier this year he would leave his role after the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand. The 43-year-old, who followed England boss Borthwick from Leicester Tigers, remained for the 2024 Six Nations, with Felix Jones coming in to take up the role of defence coach.

Sinfield was the previous England defence coach after joining the national set-up in late 2022, with his role since changed to skills and kicking coach.

England suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat against the All Blacks, but the 43-year-old could now remain in some capacity.

"Kevin is with us until the start of November, and I am hopeful that we will be able to find an agreement," Borthwick told The Telegraph.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of New Zealand against England in the Summer Internationals at Eden Park

Image: Sinfield joined the England set-up with Borthwick as defence coach, but his role has since been changed to skills and kicking coach

"I think Kevin wants to continue his involvement with the team, and I want him to continue to be involved with the team and I am sure the players do.

"Hopefully, when we get back to England we will be able to put something in place to keep that going.

"It won't necessarily be in a full-time capacity, but I am hoping to have him whenever we are in camp and have him involved as much as we can when we are in camp."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World Cup winner Will Greenwood hails the progress England have made on their summer tour of New Zealand despite losing both Tests against the All Blacks

Speaking in June, England captain Jamie George told reporters that Sinfield had an "absolutely invaluable" role within the set-up.

"I couldn't be keener for him to stay," George said. "The role he is playing is absolutely invaluable, and he's an incredible man."

Stream rugby's summer internationals in 2024, the 2024 Rugby Championship and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.