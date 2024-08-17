Rassie Erasmus: Joe Schmidt will have Australia competitive for 2025 British and Irish Lions series

Rassie Erasmus backed Joe Schmidt to lead Australia into next year's high-profile Test series against the British and Irish Lions, live on Sky Sports, despite making a mixed start to his tenure with the Wallabies.

Erasmus' South Africa handed Australia a 30-12 defeat on Saturday in Perth as Schmidt endured a second loss in five matches since replacing Eddie Jones.

But while Australia's record so far has raised questions over their hopes of success against the Lions, Erasmus dismissed concerns that the Wallabies would not be ready for their high-profile visitors next year.

"A week in rugby is long," said Erasmus. "We saw New Zealand losing to Argentina [last week] and now have given them a proper hiding.

Image: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will lead the British and Irish Lions on their 2025 tour to Australia, live on Sky Sports

"You can't take out the fact there are key players injured, you can't take out the fact there's new coaching staff. The Lions are only next year.

"You [have to] get the right people on board, which I think Joe is, and you get the right players on board. I do think they'll be competitive with Joe Schmidt as their coach."

Image: Joe Schmidt has overseen two poor Australia performances in Rugby Championship defeats to South Africa this month

While Erasmus gave Schmidt his backing, the Springboks coach believes his own side's upcoming Rugby Championship Tests against New Zealand in South Africa will provide his team with a greater challenge than their match-ups with Australia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas

South Africa comfortably won both fixtures and will face the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town after Scott Robertson's side bounced back from an opening loss against Argentina to defeat the Pumas 42-10 in Auckland on Saturday.

"It's another step up, just because Joe Schmidt is new in the role here and he has to find his feet and get to know all the players and how Australian rugby works," said Erasmus. "It takes some time.

Image: Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has backed Schmidt to turn things around with Australia in time for next summer's Lions series

"It will be a much tougher challenge [against New Zealand], and that's no disrespect to Australia, it's just because of where Australia currently are and they're in a rebuilding phase.

"The All Blacks, I saw last week when they lost, a lot of people had a lot of stuff to say, but they knuckled down and said they'd show you guys today. They got proper points on against Argentina.

"We play them at altitude and then in Cape Town. It's almost a mini-series against the All Blacks and we're in for a tough two weeks."

What's next?

World No 1-ranked South Africa next host New Zealand in Johannesburg on Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports (4pm kick-off).

Australia travel to play Argentina in round three of the Rugby Championship, also on Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports (11pm kick-off).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.