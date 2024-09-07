Argentina 67-27 Australia: Wallabies handed record-breaking Test defeat in Rugby Championship

Argentina handed Australia a record-breaking Test defeat after a stunning turnaround saw them overturn a 17-point deficit to win 67-27 in the Rugby Championship.

The 67 was the most points the Wallabies have ever conceded and the 40-point losing margin was their second biggest, with only a 53-8 loss to South Africa in 2008 a heavier defeat.

The Pumas scored nine tries, including seven in a second half where they scored 50 points. At one stage, the Pumas scored 38 consecutive points as Australia wilted in searing heat.

"We played some really good footy in the first half but in the second Argentina got a roll on and we couldn't stop them," Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said.

How Argentina humiliated Australia

Australia opened a 17-point lead with first-half tries from Carlo Tizzano and fullback Andrew Kellaway, as fly-half Ben Donaldson - who kicked the last-minute penalty that gave the Wallabies a 20-19 win last weekend in La Plata - had a creative role in both tries.

Argentina slashed the margin to three points by half-time, with tries to winger Mateo Carreras and captain Julian Montoya in his 100th Test, before they then opened a 31-20 lead with tries from five-meter scrums to back-rowers Juan Martin Gonzalez and Pablo Matera in the first 17 minutes of the second half.

The Pumas dominated in the hectic, high-tempo nature of a match played in hot, dry conditions which contrasted with the gale and driving rain last weekend. They constantly ran the ball at Australia, keeping it alive with slick handling between backs and forwards.

Albornoz, perfect off the tee, hit a second penalty for 34-20. Then a turnover by Eduardo Bello saw Oviedo break away and score a try, with Argentina scoring 38 straight points before the Wallabies finally broke the sequence.

Image: Argentina's Joaquin Oviedo scores a try against Australia

A solo try from scrumhalf Tate McDermott saw him evade four Pumas in the 69th minute, although there was time for the Pumas to pull clear in the closing stages with a later burst of scoring.

Mallia got two tries down the right wing in the space of three minutes, Oviedo took it past the 60-point mark and Cinti extended the winning margin with a try from the final play of the game.

What's next?

