Simon Easterby to take interim charge of Ireland while Andy Farrell focuses on British and Irish Lions role

Simon Easterby will take interim charge of the Ireland men's team from December 2024; He takes charge while Andy Farrell leads the British and Irish Lions; Easterby has been in charge of the Emerging Ireland squad
Tuesday 17 September 2024 16:40, UK
The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed Simon Easterby will become interim head coach of Ireland from December.
The appointment will see Easterby step up from his defence coach role for the 2025 Six Nations and summer tour.
Easterby takes the reins from Andy Farrell, who will be taking charge of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia next summer, live on Sky Sports.
Former Ireland forward Easterby will also lead an Emerging Ireland squad for a second time in South Africa next month.
Easterby said: "To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept.
"It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date and I'm looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.
"I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the men's national team journey over the last 10 years and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months.
"There's a lot to play for before December and we're looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium."
IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: "I am delighted to confirm Simon's promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.
"Today's announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead.
"Over the last decade Simon has moved from forwards coach to defence coach and he has played a key role in Ireland's success during that time.
"As head coach for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022 he had a front-row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period.
"It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and then in the months to come."
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live.
The agreement sees Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic 2-1 series win over South Africa.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|Melbourne Rebels
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney