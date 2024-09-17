Simon Easterby to take interim charge of Ireland while Andy Farrell focuses on British and Irish Lions role

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed Simon Easterby will become interim head coach of Ireland from December.

The appointment will see Easterby step up from his defence coach role for the 2025 Six Nations and summer tour.

Easterby takes the reins from Andy Farrell, who will be taking charge of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia next summer, live on Sky Sports.

Former Ireland forward Easterby will also lead an Emerging Ireland squad for a second time in South Africa next month.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Easterby said: "To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept.

"It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date and I'm looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.

"I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the men's national team journey over the last 10 years and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months.

"There's a lot to play for before December and we're looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Ireland's thrilling win over South Africa during their drawn summer series

IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: "I am delighted to confirm Simon's promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.

"Today's announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead.

"Over the last decade Simon has moved from forwards coach to defence coach and he has played a key role in Ireland's success during that time.

Live: The Rugby Championship Saturday 21st September 6:45am

"As head coach for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022 he had a front-row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period.

"It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and then in the months to come."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Cole and Megan Wellens discuss their picks for who would have caught Andy Farrell's eye during the 2024 Six Nations tournament to put their name in the frame for the British and Irish Lions' tour in 2025

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live.

The agreement sees Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic 2-1 series win over South Africa.