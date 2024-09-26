England Women: Alex Matthews to captain Red Roses for first time when they face USA in WXV opener on Sunday

No 8 Alex Matthews to skipper the Red Roses for the first time when they take on USA in their WXV 1 opener at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday at 8.30pm; Bristol Bears centre Phoebe Murray and Loughborough Lightning wing Bo Westcombe-Evans to make England debuts
Thursday 26 September 2024 17:24, UK
Alex Matthews will captain the Red Roses for the first time when they take on USA in their WXV 1 opener in Vancouver at 8.30pm on Sunday.
Matthews, who is set for her 70th cap, leads a starting XV which also includes two international debutants in Bristol Bears centre Phoebe Murray and Loughborough Lightning wing Bo Westcombe-Evans.
Attack coach Lou Meadows said: "We have been building on our game for the past eight weeks towards our WXV opener against USA. This group of girls are excited for their opportunity to attack the tournament right from the start for the Red Roses this Sunday.
"We understand our reality and just want to get playing."
Lucy Packer and Zoe Harrison link up in the half-back positions with Jess Breach, Emily Scarratt and Ellie Kildunne retaining their positions in the backline following the 24-12 warm-up win over New Zealand.
Flanker Georgia Brock starts while Rosie Galligan returns from injury to partner Abbie Ward in the second row.
The front row of Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern remains the same and Morwenna Talling completes the forwards from blindside flanker.
England won last year's inaugural WXV tournament, and they will go on to play New Zealand and Canada after Sunday's opener.
15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 45 caps)
14 Bo Westcombe-Evans (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)
13 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 113 caps)
12 Phoebe Murray (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 40 caps)
10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 51 caps)
9 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 23 caps)
1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps)
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)
3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)
4 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 16 caps)
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)
6 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 15 caps)
7 Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)
8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 69 caps) - captain
Replacements
16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 76 caps)
17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 8 caps)
18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)
19 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 55 caps)
20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)
21 Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 6 caps)
22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 32 caps)
23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 31 caps)
