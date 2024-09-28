Scotland start WXV2 title defence with victory over last year's runners-up Italy in Cape Town

Scotland start their WXV2 title defence with a 19-0 victory over last year's runners-up Italy; Scots secured their spot in the second tier of the competition after finishing fourth in the recent 2024 Guinness Women's Six Nations championship
Saturday 28 September 2024 17:16, UK
Defending champions Scotland started their WXV2 title defence with a 19-0 victory over last year's runners-up Italy in Cape Town.
Tries from Chloe Rollie, Lana Skeldon and Coreen Grant helped Scotland, who edged out Italy for the title on points difference in 2023, claim a convincing win in soggy conditions at DHL Stadium.
It was still scoreless after 26 minutes when Italy's Beatrice Rigoni missed a penalty, two minutes before team-mate Aura Muzzo was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on.
That was a double setback for the Italians and Scotland took advantage almost immediately when full-back Rollie put their first points on the scoreboard after latching onto Emma Orr's pinpoint pass to touch down.
Hooker Skeldon then added a second try on the stroke of half-time, with both scores being converted by Helen Nelson as Scotland went into the break 14-0 ahead.
As the rain became increasingly heavy, Scotland finished things off late on when, after winning a penalty and electing to have a scrum, wing Grant went over for the champions' third try.