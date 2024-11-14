Danny Cipriani: Ex-England fly-half hits out at Eddie Jones and backs Danny Care

Danny Cipriani has backed Danny Care's comments that England under Eddie Jones was "like living in a dictatorship".

Care, who won 101 caps until his international retirement earlier this year, was highly critical of Jones in his new autobiography 'Everything Happens for a Reason', claiming that "everyone was terrified of him".

Cipriani only played twice under Jones despite his performances in the Premiership, including being named Premiership Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year in 2019.

Jones led England to three Six Nations triumphs during his six-year tenure between 2016 and 2022, plus the runners-up spot to South Africa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"I don't think it's come as a surprise to anyone because of the way Eddie held his press conferences, the way he was when he spoke to people," Cipriani told Sky Sports News.

"I was never terrified of Eddie. He was very resistant to anyone that had a difference of opinion to him.

"So everyone within that squad had to do and say, 'yes, sir, no, sir, three bags full, sir'. For me, that wasn't something I was willing to do, to bend my truth, just to get a cap in that moment.

"So for me, I'm not surprised by what Danny [Care] said. I think fair play to him for coming out and saying it because coaches like that are the ones, especially in rugby, which are limiting the sport and making people not want to take part."

Cipriani: England need more individuality

Steve Borthwick took over from Jones at the end of 2022 and has had mixed results as England finished third at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, narrowly losing to South Africa in the semi-finals.

They were third in this year's Six Nations but have lost five of their last six matches, all by seven points of fewer.

England were beaten at home to New Zealand and Australia in their opening Autumn Nations Series matches, with world champions South Africa next for Borthwick's side on Saturday.

Cipriani was one of the most flamboyant players during his time and he thinks England need to be more creative.

"I can see that the way the games are being played, that there's not much individuality or room for expansion," he explained.

"You're always playing to a coach's structure or system, so you're always limited to the coach's ideas, which means that those type of losses are going to happen often, or you're going to get close wins.

"But if you actually loosen the shackles and let the boys play in a way which suits them, then you're going to create a team which is playing on spontaneity, ingenuity and creation and you can't defend, you can't read that.

"So if you're going to play structures, you're always going to have those tight, close games but if you keep expanding the game for the players, then you don't know how good they could be."

Cipriani to play in hybrid rugby match to raise awareness of MND

Cipriani will be among numerous ex-England rugby league and union internationals who are coming together to take part in a unique hybrid match this Sunday at Headingley to raise funds to research and support those living with Motor Neurone Disease.

The idea was devised by Rob Burrow and former Gloucester player Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, before Burrow passed away aged 41 in June.

The '745 Game' - named for the shirt numbers worn by Burrow, Slater and Scotland great Doddie Weir, who died in 2022 aged 52 - will be played under a series of cross-code rules specifically designed for the occasion.

The 13-a-side showdown will include unlimited tackles in your own half but six after halfway, uncontested scrums and lineouts, with five points awarded for a try, and two each for a conversion and a drop-goal.

"We are doing a game for the people to raise awareness for a disease which we don't have answers for, and for three men that all led with their hearts. Rob was always defining odds, Doddie was a larger-than-life character, and Ed was, and is, a true leader and a compassionate man.

"Ed's the only reason I put my boots on to play rugby again, for someone like Ed and the character that he is and the father he is and the captain he was. He was a player's captain.

"He led from the front and that's the type of person I definitely get behind to raise awareness and for a good cause. We are going to have a great, big day.

"The rugby on show is going to be great and I think the energy within the stadium is going to be phenomenal because there won't be any tension or any rivalries. This is going to be people coming together for a good cause."

