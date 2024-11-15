New global rugby union franchise competition in early stage of development

A new global franchise competition that could change the rugby union landscape is in a very early stage of development.

A league that would travel the world, akin to Formula 1, is being mooted and could feature more than 200 players, with a possible launch in 2026 of men's and women's tournaments.

It is thought that initial funding has been provided by an American backer, but the whole project is currently in a concept stage and no further on than that.

Sky Sports News understands that players would not have to make a choice between the proposed new competition and international rugby.

A core element is that there would be no conflict with the international calendar, allowing players the opportunity to still feature at Test level, a source said.

A possible 14-week season is being mooted, with players earning substantial six-figure salaries.

England full-back Freddie Steward, speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with South Africa, revealed he had no knowledge of the competition.

"This is the first I've heard about it. It's news to me. I haven't got the brain capacity to think about it - I've got a Test match in two days," Steward said.

