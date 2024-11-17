Wales head coach Warren Gatland to consider future after record 11th straight Test match defeat

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he will consider his future after his side tumbled to a record 11th consecutive Test match defeat.

Sunday's 52-20 loss at home to Australia condemned Wales to an all-time low and Gatland has since spoken to senior figures within the Welsh Rugby Union - director of rugby Nigel Walker and chair Richard Collier-Keywood.

Talking to TNT Sports straight after the heavy reverse to the Wallabies, the New Zealander said: "It's the most challenging time I've ever known as a coach. What will be, will be.

"I am passionate about Welsh rugby but there's a lot of negativity around the game right now, and we want to make sure what happens is the best for Welsh rugby, not about me. I will respect the decision.

"I will have a chat with a few people about what happens from here. Myself, my wife. We have made lots of sacrifices as a family.

"I want the best decision to be made about Welsh rugby. If that's about me going and that's the best decision, then make the decision. We will talk about that and make that together."

Image: Gatland says the best decision must be made for Welsh rugby, not him

Gatland: I care massively about Welsh rugby

Gatland, who has presided over 17 defeats in 23 games during his second stint in charge of Wales, added at his post-match press conference: "I wouldn't be human if I didn't ask myself some questions. You get criticised.

"It's probably taking a little bit of today and reflecting on some stuff. I love being involved in the game. I love doing what I'm doing.

"I don't know why everyone is looking for the one right answer and the one right question that makes the headline. Is that what we're looking for?

"What I do care about massively is Welsh rugby, the people and the friends I've made. The future of the game. Let's make sure we make the best decision for Welsh rugby.

"Whatever the best decision for Welsh rugby is I am more than comfortable with that. If that's to make a change to bring some positivity back into the game, I would support that 100 per cent.

"If that means me, I am comfortable with that.

Image: Wales suffered a record 11th consecutive loss with their 52-20 hammering at the hands of Australia

'We have lost a little bit of control'

"If we go, 'no, we don't want to do that', then there's strategies we can put in place so hopefully we can work collectively together, maybe take back a bit of control we have lost a little bit.

"But it's a really important time between now and the next few years, building towards 2027 [the next World Cup in Australia]."

Asked whether he would be in charge for next week's clash with reigning world champions South Africa - who beat England at Twickenham on Saturday - Gatland added: "I don't know.

"I've said that I'm more than comfortable with that, supporting the Welsh Rugby Union in making the best decision for Welsh rugby.

"It's just about talking to the right people and making the right decisions, whether that's from a union perspective or for me and my family."