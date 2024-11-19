England vs Japan: Cadan Murley and Tom Curry called up for Test against Japan in Autumn Nations Series

Harlequins' Cadan Murley and Sale Sharks' Tom Curry have been called up to the England squad ahead of their Test match against Eddie Jones' Japan at Twickenham on Sunday.

The pair will replace full back Elliot Daly (Saracens) and lock Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) with the former being left out due to an unknown injury.

England succumbed to their third defeat in a row in the Autumn Nations Series last weekend, and fifth in succession, as world champions South Africa held them off in a 29-20 victory, with Daly not playing in that fixture.

England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso remains ruled out with the concussion he suffered while trying to prevent Australia from scoring a try in the 50th minute of the 42-37 defeat earlier this month.

Despite England's winless run of five matches, head coach Steve Borthwick insists he has the backing of the Rugby Football Union's management to help turn things around.

For the first time since 2018, England have lost five Tests in a row, including two defeats in New Zealand last summer, and in 2024 they have now lost seven of their last 11 Tests.

However, following their defeat to South Africa, a bullish Borthwick brushed off suggestions that his position may be under pressure in the long term despite a downturn in results since their run to the World Cup semi-finals just over a year ago.

"The feeling I get from the RFU is one of absolute support and absolute belief that this team is going in the right direction, and that's from everyone within the RFU," Borthwick said.

"I think it's important to recognise we've played Test matches against very good teams.

Image: Ollie Sleightholme scores England's opening try against South Africa

"We have to recognise just how good a side South Africa are. They're double world champions, they have consistency. The experience they have within their team means you have to be on the money every single second of a Test match.

"These are painful experiences we're going through as a team right now but ultimately, this adversity will be good in the long term and we will be a better team for these experiences.

"It's just very, very difficult right now."

England's 36-player squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).



Backs: George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

England's upcoming fixtures

England's Autumn Nations Series concludes next Sunday when they face Japan, coached by former boss Eddie Jones, at Allianz Stadium (kick-off 4.10pm).

Their Six Nations campaign will start away to Ireland on Saturday, February 1 before three successive home fixtures against France, Scotland and Italy.

