British and Irish Lions tour 2025: Andy Farrell's selection options assessed after Autumn Nations Series

Ireland brought the curtain down on the Autumn Nations Series with a 22-19 victory over Australia in Dublin on Saturday.

It marked Andy Farrell's final game as Ireland head coach before he steps aside to begin preparations for next year's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

With Farrell stepping away from his duties with Ireland, the 2025 Six Nations presents a final opportunity to survey all four nations as he looks to whittle a wealth of options down to a cohesive 37-man squad capable of ending the Lions' 12-year wait for a tour victory.

In the meantime, Farrell will be sifting through the performances and weighing up his options after an eventful Autumn Nations Series which, even at this early stage, could have gone so far as securing a seat on the plane for some.

Here, we assess the contenders from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland vying for the coveted chance to represent the Lions Down Under…

Ireland: Farrell to lean on familiar faces?

Image: World Rugby player of the year nominee Caelan Doris is in contention for Lions captaincy

After winning two Triple Crowns in 2022 and 2023, a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023, and backing it up with a successive Six Nations title in 2024, it only seems right to start with Ireland given Farrell's track record as head coach.

After all, having steered Ireland to the top of the World Rugby rankings between July 2022 and October 2023, it is this very record which saw Farrell emerge as successor to Warren Gatland as Lions head coach for the forthcoming tour of Australia.

Irish contenders are plentiful, and a large contingent are expected to form the bulk of the squad. Not only have they had a close, hands-on relationship with Farrell, but they will play a crucial role in helping the newly-assembled group adapt to his methods.

Ireland possess not only would-be tourers but Test match starters in world-player-of-the-year nominee Caelan Doris, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, centres Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw, wingers James Lowe and Mack Hansen, and full-back Hugo Keenan.

Expect the Lions forwards to feature a heavy Irish contingent too, with back-rows Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan, props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, hookers Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher, and locks Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird vying for selection.

Ireland Lions hopefuls

Forwards: Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan; Backs: Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Crowley, Sam Prendergast, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Hugo Keenan.

Scotland to shape Lions backline?

Image: Will Finn Russell lead the Lions from fly-half?

There is as much evidence to suggest the Scottish contingent in Farrell's first Lions squad will be as strong as Ireland.

After concluding their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a statement 27-13 victory over Australia, Scotland have shown how to beat the Lions' next hosts, who they also stand above - and England - in the world rankings.

In Finn Russell, captain Sione Tiupulotu, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn, Scotland not only possess talent across the backline but continuity in key areas which could prove pivotal for Farrell come decision time.

With Russell the leading option at fly-half, deploying Scotland's bourgeoning centre partnership of Tuipulotu and Jones alongside him looks an attractive option, as does the selection of versatile Toulouse full-back Kinghorn.

Image: Sione Tuipulotu is pushing for a starting Lions position in his native Australia

Van der Merwe and Graham have been battling it out for Scotland's all-time try-scoring record throughout the autumn, and the wingers appear locked in another tussle for a spot on the plane to Australia, with room for both in Farrell's squad unlikely.

Up front, props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson further enhanced their case for selection, while Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge are in the mix in a highly competitive field of back-row options.

Scotland Lions hopefuls

Forwards: Pierre Schoeman, Zander Fagerson, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Backs: Ben White, Finn Russell , Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn.

Smith leading English selection charge

Image: Marcus Smith is vying for the starting 10 position for the Lions in Australia

After a superb autumn where he underscored his world-class credentials, the main question surrounding England's Marcus Smith is not whether he goes to Australia, but whether Farrell entrusts him with the No 10 shirt over Scotland fly-half Russell.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's seamless start to international rugby has delivered electricity and tries out wide, as well as an effective threat at the breakdown. If he maintains or improves on that through his second Six Nations campaign, he too will be an option Farrell cannot ignore.

Chandler Cunningham-South demonstrated his combative, ball-carrying abilities throughout the autumn, as did Ben Earl to a lesser extent, with both now attractive options for Farrell as he looks to stamp his brand of rugby on this latest incarnation of the Lions.

Image: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso impressed for England during the autumn

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell improved his case for Lions selection despite missing the autumn through injury, with the performances of Ben Spencer and Jack van Poortvliet not doing enough to dislodge him as England's best No 9.

The Lions may not be particularly blessed at loosehead compared to other positions, but that should not detract from Ellis Genge's suitability. The Bristol prop has matured into a proficient scrummager and senior figure in the England camp deserving of a first Lions call-up.

Maro Itoje, once tipped as a potential next Lions captain, leads England second-row contenders alongside the bruising Ollie Chessum and George Martin.

England captain and two-time Lion Jamie George may find competition at hooker too much to overcome to secure another spot on the tour, with the same potentially applying to Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence at centre, and George Furbank and Tommy Freeman at full-back.

England Lions hopefuls

Forwards: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Jack Willis, Tom Curry; Backs: Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank, Tommy Freeman.

Welsh influence on the wane

How times have changed since the British and Irish Lions' last tour of Australia in 2013.

With Wales head coach Gatland at the helm, 16 Welsh players travelled Down Under, with many instrumental ever-presents as the Lions clinched a 2-1 series victory.

Eight started the first Test in Brisbane, seven started the second in Melbourne, and 10 were on the field for the start of the decisive third Test in Sydney, synonymous with Wales wing George North's stunning try.

Eleven years on, however, against the backdrop of a 12-Test losing run which has seen Wales go through an entire calendar year winless for the first time since 1937, few Welshman can feel assured of selection.

Image: Hooker Dewi Lake is leading the Welsh charge for Lions selection

These are challenging times to be a Wales rugby player, made even harder by the added dimension of trying to play yourself into Lions contention. But they say pressure creates diamonds, and the quality of a few has shone through in these testing times.

Dewi Lake's leadership in the face of adversity has seen him mount a credible case for the starting Lions hooker position, while Jac Morgan's battling performances in the autumn has got him in the conversation in a competitive back-row debate.

The forthcoming Six Nations nations provides number eight Aaron Wainwright, scrum-half Tomos Williams, and flanker James Botham with another opportunity to boost their outside chance of inclusion, but with stiff competition in their respective positions, Welsh representation could be at an unprecedented low.

Wales Lions hopefuls

Forwards: Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright; Backs: Tomos Williams.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 TBC Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

