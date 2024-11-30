Ireland 22-19 Australia: Andy Farrell's Ireland claim a narrow victory over Australia

Andy Farrell steps away from his Ireland duties with a 22-19 win over Australia, setting a marker for his head-coach role for the British and Irish Lions when they tour Australia in 2025.

In a tight match to finish the Autumn Nations series, Joe Schmidt's return to Ireland saw his improving Wallabies just pipped to the post by a much improved Ireland in the second half.

Farrell opened up the autumn fixtures with a disappointing loss to New Zealand but went on to win against Argentina and Fiji, before their comeback win against Australia.

Image: Joe Schmidt's emotional return to Dublin ended in defeat in the final match of the 2024 Autumn Nations series

Schmidt's returned to Dublin on the 150th anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union, and so nearly spoiled the party.

A poor first half left Ireland more than seven points behind at half-time in a Test on home soil for the first time in eight years, but second-half tries from No 8 Caelan Doris and hooker Gus McCarthy - to go with a first-half Josh van der Flier effort - ultimately proved enough for victory.

The Wallabies got 13-5 in front via the boot of Noah Lolesio and a Max Jorgensen try.

Having fallen behind early in the second half, Lolesio kicked the visitors back in front, but Ireland's third try with seven minutes to play confirmed a home success for Farrell.

Ireland almost took the lead as early as the fifth minute when full-back Hugo Keenan made a stirring arcing break to within metres of the Wallabies try-line, but knocked on as he fell to ground.

Second-row Joe McCarthy was soon penalised for a high tackle on Australia back-row Rob Valetini, however, allowing Lolesio to kick the first points of the contest off the tee.

A second Finlay Bealham knock-on under no pressure within the opening 12 minutes ended Ireland's next attack in the 22, while further home frustration grew with the loss of a lineout and the concession of a breakdown penalty.

Instead it was Australia who struck for the opening try when Jorgensen slid over in the corner on 19 minutes, after slick hands through the backs followed rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii getting up to disrupt Robbie Henshaw in the air within the 22.

Lolesio produced a beauty of a touchline conversion for 10-0, but Ireland hit back four minutes later when heavy goal-line pressure gave way to Van der Flier smashing his way over from close range on a crash ball.

Sam Prendergast produced a poor conversion miss to leave Ireland five points adrift, and while Ireland failed to make the most of their next spell of sustained pressure, a break by Australia No 8 Harry Wilson almost saw them in for a try when Tom Wright produced a lovely grubber-kick towards the corner for Andrew Kellaway, but Henshaw tracked back well.

A Taniela Tupou intercept which saw the tighthead cover half the length of the pitch then brought three further Wallabies points, as the visitors forced another breakdown penalty by the 22 and Lolesio struck over for 13-5.

A superb Tadhg Beirne turnover set Ireland attacking deep in the 22 again before the break, but another botched lineout saw the chance slip away to bring an end to a poor 40 minutes.

Image: Sam Prendergast made his mark as Ireland claimed the Landsdowne Cup in the final match of the 2024 Autumn Nations tests

Ireland narrowed the Aussie lead back to a score early into the second period when Prendergast struck over from 40 metres after prop James Slipper failed to roll.

A James Lowe knock-on for the umpteenth time in the Test ended Ireland's next chance, but the home side's relentless second half attacking eventually gave way to a try as Doris forced his way over under the posts in the 50th minute for the lead.

The Wallabies edged back in front within six minutes, though, as poor play between Joe McCarthy and Ronan Kelleher failed to produce a clean Irish exit, surrendering possession, and Lolesio eventually tapped over a penalty for 16-15.

With 17 minutes to play, Lolesio struck a long-range penalty over with aplomb to stretch the advantage to four points.

The introduction of replacement half-backs Craig Casey and Jack Crowley saw Ireland immediately play with more zip, but the hosts were next held up over the try-line as they looked to maul over.

There was also a well-deserved roar for the record-breaking Cian Healy who received his 134th cap and was immediately in the thick of it.

With seven minutes to go, a driving maul did do the trick for Ireland though after Crowley had sent a clever kick ahead to win a lineout, and hooker McCarthy was at the back of the set-piece to land over the try-line.

Crowley converted brilliantly for a three-point lead, and the Wallabies had no response in the time that remained in the Irish capital.

"We had enough possession and territory to win the game twice over in the first half and we spilled enough ball and made enough errors in the first half to lose two matches as well," said Farrell.

"We were feeling sorry for ourselves (at half-time) but you've no right to think that everything's going to go your own way, all singing, all dancing the whole time. So with that in mind, we got over ourselves and I thought we came back strong.

"The big picture of the game is that I'm really proud of the victory because it was hard-fought in the end against a bit of adversity, so delighted to get the win."

It was a worthy end to the autumn internationals with pastures new for Farrell in the summer of 2025, Schmidt's rebuild of a shattered Australian team after their disastrous 2023 under Eddie Jones, and two Irishmen at different stages of their career - Healy and Prendergast.

The first age of Farrell came to a triumphant conclusion - all eyes will be on his British and Irish Lions tenure next summer.

"The only thing that matters is this autumn and obviously there is a bit of planning that needs to be happening. But the Lions have been brilliant in allowing me to get on with my job," Farrell continued.

"We'll celebrate the autumn and Cian's 134th cap and the IRFU's 150th anniversary well tonight, and what tomorrow will bring it will bring."