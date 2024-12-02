 Skip to content

Olympics superstar Ilona Maher joins Bristol Bears in blockbuster deal

Ilona Maher was one of the biggest stars of this summer's Olympic games in Paris and is women's rugby's most popular player on social media; she is seeking to relaunch her 15s career with the 2025 Rugby World Cup taking place next autumn

Monday 2 December 2024 21:27, UK

United States forward Ilona Maher carries the ball during the women's Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Brazil at the 2024 Olympics (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Image: Ilona Maher is joining Bristol

United States sevens star Ilona Maher will join Bristol in January for the rest of the season with the aim of appearing at next year's World Cup.

Maher, the game's most popular player on social media with over eight million followers including 4.6m on Instagram, was a standout performer in the Eagles' bronze-medal finish at the Olympics during the summer.

The 28-year-old plays centre and wing and her arrival will bolster Bristol's pursuit of the Premiership Women's Rugby title.

United States' Ilona Maher celebrates after winning their women's quarterfinal Rugby Sevens against Great Britain at the 2024 Olympics (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Image: Maher celebrates after USA's quarter-final win over Great Britain at the Paris Olympics

"It's a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears on a short-term deal," head coach Dave Ward said.

"She is one of the biggest names in women's sport - let alone rugby - and we believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field. Her ability ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension."

Trending

Maher has spent the last three years in the USA's sevens programme but is seeking to relaunch her 15s career with the 2025 World Cup taking place next autumn.

Also See:

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW