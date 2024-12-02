Olympics superstar Ilona Maher joins Bristol Bears in blockbuster deal

United States sevens star Ilona Maher will join Bristol in January for the rest of the season with the aim of appearing at next year's World Cup.

Maher, the game's most popular player on social media with over eight million followers including 4.6m on Instagram, was a standout performer in the Eagles' bronze-medal finish at the Olympics during the summer.

The 28-year-old plays centre and wing and her arrival will bolster Bristol's pursuit of the Premiership Women's Rugby title.

Image: Maher celebrates after USA's quarter-final win over Great Britain at the Paris Olympics

"It's a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears on a short-term deal," head coach Dave Ward said.

"She is one of the biggest names in women's sport - let alone rugby - and we believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field. Her ability ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension."

Maher has spent the last three years in the USA's sevens programme but is seeking to relaunch her 15s career with the 2025 World Cup taking place next autumn.

