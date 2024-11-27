Joe Marler: Harlequins and former England forward to retire from rugby on Friday after final appearance
Harlequins and ex-England prop Joe Marler to retire from professional rugby after Friday's Gallagher Premiership match against Bristol Bears; Marler earned 95 caps for England and was selected for 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand
Wednesday 27 November 2024 17:15, UK
Harlequins' Joe Marler has brought forward his retirement plans after announcing that Friday night's clash with Bristol at The Stoop will be his final match.
Marler's decision to hang up his boots comes three-and-a-half weeks after he brought his time with England to an end.
The 34-year-old prop had indicated he would continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season but will now bow out in front of home fans this weekend.
Marler has made 285 appearances for Harlequins since arriving at The Stoop in 2009 and retires with two Gallagher Premiership winners medals.
"The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game," he said. "On Friday night I'll play my last ever match for Quins. After all these happy years, it's over.
"The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me.
"For the kindness you've shown - even when I haven't deserved it - and for cheering my name, even after I'd been banned again.
"I feel lucky to have pulled on the jersey worn by so many idols of mine, and so many better players. That's an incredible thing to me. I got to stand alongside with so many great players and people that have made this club so special."
Friday's finale will bring the curtain down on the loosehead's glittering career at club level, which saw him lift the Premiership trophy twice in 2012 and 2021, as well as the European Challenge Cup in 2011.
Marler made his international debut in against the Springboks on England's tour of South Africa in June 2012 and went on to earn 95 caps, winning three Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2016.
He came out of retirement in 2018 and was a member of the England squad that finished World Cup runners-up in Japan in 2019 and third at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
Having also toured with the British & Irish Lions in New Zealand in 2017 and having represented the Barbarians in 2019 and 2022, Marler the player and persona earned iconic status on the domestic and international stage.