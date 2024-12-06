Ilona Maher joins Bristol Bears: US rugby sevens star and TikTok sensation in profile

Premiership Women's Rugby had better brace itself, for a new star is in town.

American rugby sevens star Ilona Maher has arrived at Bristol Bears after signing a landmark three-month contract that could, for all the right reasons, shake English women's rugby to its core.

The 28-year-old, who boasts 3.3 million followers on TikTok and 4.6 million on Instagram, shot to fame during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she posted videos on social media from within the COVID-impacted Olympic village.

And she has been on an astronomic rise ever since, redefining the landscape for sportswomen through her viral social media content, high-profile on-screen appearances, and performances on the rugby pitch.

As she attempts to play herself into contention for 2025 Rugby World Cup selection, here's all you need to know about Ilona Maher…

Image: Maher claimed bronze with the United States women's rugby sevens team at this summer's Olympics in Paris

Social media sensation

Maher is - by some distance - the most popular rugby player on social media of all time, male or female.

Her humourful take on important issues such as body positivity and femininity, and the dating scene within the Olympic village, has created a brand that has drawn in over eight million followers.

Social media traction has forced the established media to sit up and take notice too. Maher appeared on September's cover of Sports Illustrated and has been featured in Forbes magazine.

Her profile reached even greater heights when she hit television screens for the latest series of 'Dancing with the Stars', the US equivalent of 'Strictly Come Dancing', where she finished in second place.

Rugby's biggest personality?

There is method behind Maher's rise, which hasn't happened by chance.

With a master's degree in business under her belt, Maher's transition into professional rugby brought with it awareness and determination to forge a career free of the financial constraints of the women's game.

"I have had to do it in a different way," she told the BBC. "Rugby is my thing, but I have had to create this whole other thing around me. Being on the pitch is amazing, but as a female athlete, as a female rugby player, I have to do 10 times as much off the field.

Image: Ilona Maher with dance partner Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars

"I can't just play the sport I love. I'm not going to make millions playing rugby, I'm not even going to make six figures playing rugby - that's the sad truth.

"I'm not going to be like a men's player - I can't put all my focus here. I have to put it into everything else as well and somehow that's translated into being the biggest star in rugby because of my personality."

The best player in the world?

Maher has every attribute you could possibly need to be a successful rugby player.

A strong, imposing figure capable of dealing with the physical challenge of the game, her upbringing in the sevens game has left backline versatility and a deftness of touch with the ball firmly engrained in her skillset.

Image: Maher has extensive sevens experience and can play both centre and wing

There's a level of assuredness that only American sports stars at the top of their game seem able to emit too, but, having last played an XV-a-side game in 2021, there is also humility ahead of her Bristol Bears education.

"I'm amazing at rugby. But realistically I'm maybe not the best at it, which is fine," she said.

"To be with some of the best players in the world, who play such a crisp game that I would love to play, I just know I am going to learn so much from them. I hope I am going to get up to that level."

World Cup aspirations

Maher has spent the last three years in the USA's sevens programme and was recently a standout performer as the Eagles claimed a bronze medal at this summer's Olympics in Paris.

Her proficiency on the biggest of stages, coupled with the desire to sample more tournament rugby, have been motivating factors in this landmark move.

Image: Maher hopes to represent the United States in next year's Rugby World Cup in England

Featuring in a Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle of any player's career, a reality she hopes comes to fruition at the end of her three-month stint with Bristol Bears.

The mutually beneficial signing will see Premiership Women's Rugby title-chasing Bristol not only strengthen on the pitch, but also strengthen their image and reach off it.

In return, Maher has the opportunity to relaunch her XVs career ahead of next year's World Cup, which begins with the United States kicking the tournament off against hosts England.

'One of the biggest names in women's sport'

Precisely when Maher makes her Bristol debut is yet to be confirmed, but her arrival alone has already made an impact.

Bristol cited "unprecedented demand" when they announced their January 5 fixture against defending Premiership champions Gloucester-Hartpury had been relocated to 27,000-capacity Ashton Gate.

"It's a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears," said head coach Dave Ward. "She is one of the biggest names in women's sport - let alone rugby.

"We believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field. Her ability ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension."

Social media sensation Maher is more than comfortable motivating fans to come through the turnstiles. Her next challenge is ensuring the product delivered on the pitch matches up.

"If I am what gets them in the door, awesome, but I hope that the rugby being played is what makes them stay," she said. "Come for the Tik Tok girl, but stay for rugby which will be on par with the best."

