Six Nations: Ireland tie down Tadhg Beirne and Garry Ringrose to new contracts

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Garry Ringrose have signed contract extensions with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Munster captain Beirne has agreed a new two-year deal which runs until the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, while Leinster centre Ringrose has committed until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Beirne, who can operate in the second row or at flanker, has 58 international caps after helping his country begin their Guinness Six Nations title defence with victories over England and Scotland.

He represented the British and Irish Lions against South Africa in 2021 and was one of four Ireland players named in World Rugby's men's team of the year for 2024.

"It is a source of great pride to represent Ireland and Munster and I am delighted to continue to do so for the foreseeable future," said the 33-year-old, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2018.

"I am hugely excited about the future and will do my best to hopefully deliver for our amazing supporters over the coming seasons."

Ringrose came off the bench during Ireland's 32-18 success at Murrayfield on Sunday to claim his 65th Test cap after starting the 27-22 victory over England the previous weekend.

"I am delighted to extend my stay in Ireland with Leinster and I'm hugely excited about the future of Irish Rugby," said the 30-year-old, who made his international debut against Canada in 2016.

"With some huge Tests coming down the line at club and international level, I believe that there are bright days to come and I look forward to playing my part as we drive forward towards hopefully even more success."

IRFU performance director David Humphreys described both players as "world-class" talents.

