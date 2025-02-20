Six Nations: Ireland make seven changes for Wales clash as Dan Sheehan named captain on return to starting XV

Six Nations leaders Ireland have made seven changes to their side to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with Dan Sheehan returning to the starting XV as captain.

A combination of injuries and the opportunity to rotate against an out-of-form Welsh side has led stand-in Ireland head coach Simon Easterby to ring the changes for the Principality Stadium encounter.

Ireland captain and No 8 Caelan Doris, hooker Ronan Kelleher and prop Tadhg Furlong had been ruled out of the fixture earlier this week.

Sheehan, who had featured off the bench in Ireland's opening two fixtures as he steps up his return from a serious knee injury suffered last July, will captain his country for the first time.

Jack Conan comes in at No 8 to make his first Test start since last year's Six Nations, having also begun to find his best form following injuries.

Image: Jack Conan returns to the starting XV at No 8

Jamie Osborne makes his first Six Nations start from full-back, while Leinster hooker Jack Boyle is set to make his Ireland debut after being named on the bench.

Elsewhere, Thomas Clarkson makes his first Ireland start at prop in a second change to the front row, while fellow forwards Gus McCarthy and Cian Prendergast could make their first Six Nations appearances after being named as replacements.

Mack Hansen returns on the wing while Garry Ringrose joins Robbie Henshaw at centre as Bundee Aki drops to the bench.

Easterby said: "We have made a few changes to the squad this week, some of which were enforced, and we're confident that the 23 we have selected are primed and ready to go.

"Dan Sheehan's selection as captain is recognition of his high standing within the squad, both on and off the pitch. I have no doubt that he will relish the opportunity to lead Ireland for the first time.

"Equally, I would also like to congratulate Jack Boyle on his inclusion in the matchday squad for the first time. Jack has impressed for his province, Leinster, and in the national training camps over the last number of months and he is a young forward with a bright future."

Image: Mack Hansen returns from injury to start on the wing for Ireland

Two wins from two - against England and Scotland - have put Ireland on course for a Grand Slam, with the most obvious obstacle to that outcome set to come when France visit Dublin in the next round of fixtures on March 8.

Wales are under the interim charge of Matt Sherratt following Warren Gatland's departure after 14 successive Test defeats, the last of which came away to Italy in the previous round.

Easterby added: "Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the great tests and we know the challenge that awaits us. With a new coaching set-up in place, Wales will be re-energised and determined to impress in front of a vocal home support.

"There will also be a huge Irish travelling support which, when added to the closed roof and the great respect and rivalry between the two nations, will add to an electric atmosphere.

Ireland starting XV: 15 Jamie Osborne, 14 Mack Hansen, 13, Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan (captain), 3 Thomas Clarkson, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Jack Boyle, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Cian Prendergast, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki.

Saturday February 22

Wales vs Ireland (2.15pm)

England vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday February 23

Italy vs France (3pm)

