England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso a doubt for British and Irish Lions tour of Australia after shoulder surgery
Thursday 20 February 2025 12:36, UK
England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is a serious doubt for this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The 22-year-old will definitely miss the rest of England's Six Nations campaign, with his club side Exeter Chiefs saying the player is expected to be out for a minimum of 12-14 weeks.
Feyi-Waboso will now have limited time to impress Lions coach Andy Farrell, who is set to name his squad in late April or early May for a tour that begins at the end of June, live in full on Sky Sports.
The back - who has made eight appearances for England, scoring five tries - dislocated his shoulder last December but held off on surgery and aimed to rehabilitate the injury.
However, he suffered a setback in a recent England camp and has now gone under the knife.
Feyi-Waboso is one of 17 England players on enhanced contracts, meaning the national side have the ultimate say on medical matters.
