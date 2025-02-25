Steven Kitshoff: South Africa's double World Cup-winning prop forced to retire after serious neck injury
Two-time World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff forced into early retirement by serious neck injury; Prop Kitshoff started for the Springboks in their victories over England and New Zealand in the 2019 and 2023 finals respectively
Tuesday 25 February 2025 11:14, UK
South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff has been forced to retire from the game because of a serious neck problem.
Kitshoff, a World Cup winner in 2019 and 2023, underwent surgery after sustaining the injury during a Curry Cup game for Western Province in September.
The 33-year-old revealed in a subsequent interview that he was told by a specialist that "I was two millimetres away from catastrophe, from death".
Despite extensive post-operation rehabilitation he has been left with significantly reduced rotation in his neck and has been advised there would be a high risk of sustaining another injury if he played again.
"It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high," the 83-cap international said.
"I really wanted to finish my story with the DHL Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be."
'A fine Springboks ambassador'
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus and one of Kitshoff's former clubs, Ulster Rugby, led tributes on social media.
"We are extremely sad that Steven's career had to end this way, but we would like to extend our gratitude to him for his hard work and the sacrifices he has made over the years to become such a vital cog in the team," Erasmus said.
"He is a true team man, and he earned enormous respect from his team-mates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field, and his down-to-earth nature.
"He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for, and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life."
Kitshoff: I'll be a Springbok till the day I die
Kitshoff won the Currie Cup with Western Province in 2012 and the United Rugby Championship with the Stormers in 2022, but it is his two World Cup triumphs and victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2021 that leave him inextricably linked with the Springboks.
"The Springboks have been an incredible part of my life, and it was the biggest honour to represent my country at the highest level and be part of an incredible team that went all the way to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups," Kitshoff said.
"It was probably one of the biggest achievements in my life, and I want to thank all the management and coaching staff that played a massive role in my journey.
"I also want to thank my wife Aimee Kitshoff and my parents for following me on that journey, being there every step of the way, and for supporting me as went through tough times and good times, which allowed me to contribute to the team becoming one of the strongest in in world rugby.
"It was a massive honour for me to represent the Springboks and I'll support them till the day I die."