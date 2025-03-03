England Six Nations squad: George Martin drops out as Tom Willis, Tom Curry and Ben Earl included

George Martin's expected absence from England's Six Nations squad has been confirmed due to his knee and shoulder injuries but back-rows Tom Willis, Tom Curry and Ben Earl have been included after recent knocks.

England host Italy at Allianz Stadium Twickenham on Sunday for their Round 4 championship contest before travelling to face Wales in Cardiff in the final round on Saturday March 15.

Martin had been named to start for England against Scotland in Round 3 but was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad due to injury before undergoing further specialist tests which have since ruled him out.

Willis (head) and Curry (dead leg) were forced off with injury against Scotland but have made Monday's updated 35-player squad. Ben Earl was on a "modified" training plan last week but is also included.

Centre Ollie Lawrence, who was also previously listed under "rehabilitation" during the fallow week, is also back into the full squad.

Willis is continuing to follow the graduated-return-to-play (GRTP) protocol following his head injury against Scotland.

Image: England's Ben Earl was placed on a 'modified training' schedule during last week's fallow week

England's updated 35-player Six Nations squad

Forwards (20):

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens)



Backs (15):

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Saturday March 8

Ireland vs France (2.15pm)

Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday March 9

England vs Italy (3pm)

