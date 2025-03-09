Ollie Lawrence: England centre ruled out of British and Irish Lions tour after suffering Achilles injury

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not feature in the British and Irish Lions tour after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon during the first half of Sunday's win over Italy.

Head coach Steve Borthwick confirmed at his post-match press conference the cause of Lawrence's early departure from Sunday's 47-24 Six Nations victory over Italy was an injury to his Achilles and revealed the England camp were concerned by it.

A ruptured Achilles tendon normally takes between nine and 12 months to recover from, while the Lions tour begins in a little over three months' time.

England 47-24 Italy - Score summary England - Tries: Willis (4), Freeman (27), Sleightholme (35, 53), M Smith (44), T Curry (47), Earl (80+1). Cons: F Smith (2, 28, 36, 45, 48, 53). Italy - Tries: Capuozzo (14), Vintcent (31), Menoncello (71). Cons: Garbisi (15, 32, 72). Pens: Garbisi (38).

Lawrence wrote on social media: "Lost for words... That's not how I imagined my season to end!

"Extremely grateful to have such an amazing partner, family and friends around me to take on this next chapter. The comeback is always greater than the setback."

Lawrence - who was stretchered off in the ninth minute at Twickenham - was being widely spoken about as a potential tourist under Andy Farrell off the back of a number of impressive and impactful performances.

Bath centre Max Ojomoh has replaced Lawrence in England's training squad.

Image: Lawrence was stretchered off in the ninth minute and replaced by Marcus Smith in a backline reshuffle

Fin Smith: Lawrence is absolutely devastated, it's heartbreaking

England fly-half Fin Smith, who previously played alongside Lawrence at club level for Worcester Warriors, shed more light on a troubling situation for the centre.

"When you see one of your best mates potentially losing the chance to go on a Lions tour, it breaks your heart," Smith said after Sunday's match.

"We're all absolutely devastated for him. I've got everything crossed that the scans say it's not too bad but it is not looking brilliant. He is absolutely devastated.

Image: Fin Smith embraces Lawrence after the full-time whistle at Twickenham on Sunday

"We have just got to get around him. I think as team-mates, we've got to be good friends to him now and look out for him because it is going to be a tough time for him."

Wales hit with double injury blow ahead of finale vs England

Wales have suffered a double blow ahead of their Guinness Six Nations finale against England, with wings Tom Rogers and Josh Adams released from the squad due to injuries.

Rogers suffered a fractured thumb during the 35-29 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield and was forced off after just 10 minutes.

Adams, meanwhile, sustained a hamstring injury in training and has not featured since the opening two Six Nations games.

"Rogers sustained a fractured thumb against Scotland at the weekend that requires surgery, while Adams is released due to a hamstring injury in training that requires a period of rehabilitation that will be undertaken at his club," the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Wales saw the pair's fellow back-three player Liam Williams ruled out of the tournament after he suffered a knee injury in the competition opener against France.

England struggling for form but fighting for title on final day for first time since 2020

After seven tries and - in the end - a comfortable England home victory over Italy on Sunday, it would be harsh to be critical of a side that has now moved above Ireland into second in the Six Nations standings and sits just one point shy of title favourites France.

What's more, England head to Cardiff on the final day still involved in the title race, which is something they have not been able to say for the last four campaigns, dating back to 2020.

And yet. Sunday's scoreline may have been emphatic but the first 43 minutes of the clash was anything but as Italy worried and stretched England, matching them score for score. A quick three-try burst killed off Italy but England then went from the 53rd minute until the final play without any tries in between.

In the opening round, they were 27-10 behind to Ireland in Dublin until four minutes to play, when two very late tries burgled a scarcely deserved losing bonus point.

In round two, France passed up three or four huge try opportunities before being beaten at the last by Elliot Daly's try, while round three saw Scotland dominate the game at Twickenham but fail to add the points for such dominance as England were booed for their negative game-plan.

Even then, Finn Russell had a last-gasp conversion to win the game for the visitors but struck wide.

England have not played well this Six Nations, of that there is little debate. But they have found a way to win, which is never a bad habit, for confidence as much as anything. It's also a far more pleasant spot to build from.

Image: Maro Itoje's England have struggled to perform for large swathes of all four Six Nations fixtures so far

France hold all the aces going into the final day at home to Scotland, and unless England score four tries in Cardiff, you'd imagine Ireland will finish above them too, as the defending champions will be heading to Italy angry and looking to rack up a big score.

Were things to play out in an unexpected way and England lift this Six Nations trophy, it will be one of the most bizarre championship wins in memory.

Image: Marcus Smith put the frustration of being dropped behind him to score one of six England tries in victory over Italy

"The team are always trying to play the way we want them to play. Through the planning we have, trying to develop and evolve, and build a togetherness as a team, this is an England team which is on a journey. Today was another step forward," Borthwick said afterwards.

The final day is intriguingly set up, if nothing else.

What's next?

England complete their 2025 championship away to Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (4.45pm kick-off).

Before that, Italy host Ireland in their final game of the championship as they play the first Test of three fixtures on 'Super Saturday' (2.15pm kick-off)

