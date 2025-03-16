Steve Borthwick's Lions responsibility: We need to get as many England players as possible on the plane

Although England came up short on their hunt for the Six Nations, head coach Steve Borthwick admitted they also had a secondary focus for the tournament: Getting as many England players as possible selected for the Lions.

England pulled off a record-breaking 10-try demolition of Wales in their final match of the Six Nations, the 68-14 score the biggest ever recorded from a visiting England team at the Principality Stadium.

However, France followed that performance by doing exactly what they needed to in order to clinch the trophy, their 35-16 victory over Scotland in Paris wrapping up the second Six Nations of the Fabien Galthie era.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell was in Cardiff to watch England run riot and Borthwick admitted his team's growth to this point and the show they put on on Saturday is set to give the Lions selectors some "headaches".

Image: Chandler Cunningham-South and captain Maro Itoje celebrated England's victory in Cardiff as they did what was needed to keep their hopes alive

"I think the team has been progressing. We challenged them to go out and play," Borthwick said.

"We wanted them to play big and they did exactly that.

"So many England fans there in Cardiff and they are so loud. I am glad they get to enjoy the night.

"The RFU gave me no targets like four wins. Coaching England, there is always expectation and I would always rather be coaching a team with expectation that no expectation.

"I get the privilege of coaching this young group of players.

"I think this has got the makings of being a very good team.

"Hopefully a lot (will be selected for the Lions). "It was Kevin Sinfield who proposed that part of our role is to get as many of them on that plane as possible.

"Andy (Farrell) has got some difficult decisions to make and they are good headaches."

Another conundrum for Farrell is who he will choose to captain the Lions for their tour to Australia.

The British & Irish Lions squad and captain for the tour will be named live in front of more than 2,000 fans at London's iconic O2 arena on Thursday May 8.

Lions chair Ieuan Evans will unveil head coach Andy Farrell's tourists and who will lead them for the Test series in Australia.

For many, it is between Ireland's Caelan Doris and England's Maro Itoje for who will be handed the captaincy and for Borthwick, there is no doubt in his mind that Itoje would be a more than capable leader for the Lions if asked.

"Maro has been absolutely outstanding," said Borthwick.

"He leads by example every day, and he's stepped up his game. He's improved in many areas this campaign and set an example.

"He's an experienced player at Test level and Lions level. I've got full confidence in Maro's ability to lead the Lions should Andy ask him."

Image: Andy Farrell will announce his Lions squad and captain at London's iconic O2 arena on Thursday May 8

