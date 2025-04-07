Dan Biggar: Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half retires from rugby

Former Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on his illustrious 18-year career as a professional upon the expiry of his contract with French club Toulon.

Biggar won three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2019, and played at three Rugby World Cups with Wales.

Selected for the British and Irish Lions tours of New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021, he started all three Tests against the Springboks.

Biggar, who made his international debut as a 19-year-old in 2009, retired from Test rugby as the fourth-highest capped Wales player following their run to the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals.

Most caps for Wales Alun Wyn Jones - 158 Gethin Jenkins - 129 George North - 121 Dan Biggar - 112 Taulupe Faletau - 108*

Biggar's breakthrough came in 2007 at Ospreys, where he made 221 appearances, scored a record 2203 points, and won two league titles and the Anglo-Welsh Cup across 11 seasons.

He spent four years at Northampton Saints from 2018 before joining Top 14 side Toulon, who he helped win the European Challenge Cup in 2023.

