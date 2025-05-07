Maro Itoje set to be named British and Irish Lions captain when squad is announced on Thursday

Maro Itoje is set to be named as the first English captain of the British and Irish Lions since 2001 when the squad is announced on Thursday.

Itoje staked his claim for the role after guiding England to a runners-up finish in the Six Nations and emerged as a frontrunner after Irish rival Caelan Doris required shoulder surgery.

Head coach Andy Farrell will unveil a squad of between 37 and 40 players at a lunchtime event at indigo at The O2 in London ahead of the 10-fixture tour that opens against Argentina in Dublin on June 20, live on Sky Sports.

Owen Farrell and Henry Pollock are two names that have caused plenty of debate ahead of the confirmation of the touring party.

Farrell, who has endured an injury-hit debut season at Racing 92, has not appeared for England since the 2023 World Cup but brings top-level experience as a three-time Lions tourist.

But Farrell faces plenty of competition for a playmaker role, with Finn Russell, Fin Smith, Sam Prendergast, Marcus Smith, Jack Crowley and George Ford all jostling for seats on the plane to Australia.

Image: Will Owen Farrell be selected by his father Andy?

Pollock, the 20-year-old England flanker, proved himself against his rivals for Lions selection with an impressive performance in Northampton's Champions Cup victory over Leinster on Saturday.

Andy Farrell has suggested he will consider players at French clubs, which opens the door to Toulouse's Blair Kinghorn and Jack Willis, along with his son Owen.

A badly-timed injury to Doris is set to rob the Lions of their Test No 8 but also raises the prospect of Taulupe Faletau embarking on his fourth tour.

Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi are also possibilities to make a squad that is expected to be comprised mainly of players from Ireland and England, with Scotland contributing a healthy contingent and Wales supplying as few as two or three.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.