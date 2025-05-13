Danny Care: Former England scrum-half to retire from rugby union at end of the season

Former England international and Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has announced he will retire from professional rugby union at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old joined Quins in 2006 and has made 394 appearances for the club, winning two Gallagher Premiership titles and European Challenge Cup during his 19-year association.

He featured at two World Cups for England during an international career which spanned 16 years, finishing with 101 caps to his name.

"So, it's finally time. Unfortunately, after 19 years of playing for this incredible club, I'm going to be retiring from rugby at the end of the season," Care said.

"I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting a lad from Leeds come down to this club and feel like home from day one.

"To all the fans. Thank you for everything you've given me and my family. As I said, you brought us into your hearts. You've sung my name louder than it's ever deserved. And I can't really put into words what representing this club and playing in front of you all has meant to me."

Care was part of England's Grand Slam-winning team in 2016, as well as claiming Six Nations titles in 2011 and 2017. He made his debut in June 2008 at 21 years old, playing in a Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

After his retirement, Care will represent Harlequins in an ambassadorial role.

England head coach Steve Borthwick added: "Danny has been the heartbeat of every team he's played for, with his passion, skill, and energy lighting up stadiums wherever he went.

"He's given everything to rugby, and I congratulate him on a brilliant career.

"On behalf of the team, we wish him the best in the next chapter - though knowing Danny, we'll soon hear his voice on our screens, bringing the same passion and personality he brought to the pitch."

More to follow...