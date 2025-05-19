Six Nations: Champions France to host Ireland in opening match of truncated 2026 tournament

France's home fixture against Ireland will launch the 2026 Guinness Six Nations, with the shortened tournament unfolding over just six weeks and opening on a Thursday for the first time.

The clash between Antoine Dupont's champions and one of their main rivals for the title takes place on February 5, most likely at the Stade de France, pending the conclusion of negotiations with the French Rugby Federation (FFR).

The schedule for the 2026 Six Nations is the first to feature only one fallow week rather than the customary two.

First announced in 2023, the removal of one break week is to assist with the alignment of the new global rugby calendar.

The first three rounds will be played on consecutive weekends. There will be no games on Saturday February 28 and Sunday March 1, before the competition closes with back-to-back matches.

In another significant break with tradition, the Six Nations starts on a Thursday evening rather than the customary Friday or Saturday slots to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 6.

England finished runners-up this year and their bid to go one better will begin against Wales at Allianz Stadium on February 7.

They face a Valentine's Day appointment with Scotland at Murrayfield, collide with Ireland at home on February 21 and finish with away trips to Italy and France, with 'Le Crunch' closing out Super Saturday on March 14.

All Six Nations matches will be shown free to air after a new rights deal lasting until 2029 was struck with ITV and the BBC in March.

Six Nations 2026: Fixtures

All times UK and Ireland

Round 1

Feb 5: France vs Ireland (8.10pm)

Feb 7: Italy vs Scotland (2.10pm)

Feb 7: England vs Wales (4.40pm)

Round 2

Feb 14: Ireland vs Italy (2.10pm)

Feb 14: Scotland vs England (4.40pm)

Feb 15: Wales vs France (3.10pm)

Round 3

Feb 21: England vs Ireland (2.10pm)

Feb 21: Wales vs Scotland (4.40pm)

Feb 22: France vs Italy (3.10pm)

Round 4

Mar 6: Ireland vs Wales (8.10pm)

Mar 7: Scotland vs France (2.10pm)

Mar 7: Italy vs England (4.40pm)

Round 5

Mar 14: Ireland vs Scotland (2.10pm)

Mar 14: Wales vs Italy (4.40pm)

Mar 14: France vs England (8.10pm)

