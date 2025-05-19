 Skip to content

Six Nations: Champions France to host Ireland in opening match of truncated 2026 tournament

Six Nations to start on Thursday for first time to avoid clash with Winter Olympics opening ceremony; 2026 edition truncated over six weeks as France kick off title defence against dethroned back-to-back champions Ireland

Monday 19 May 2025 12:47, UK

The French team players including Antoine Dupont, center, celebrate with the trophy after the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Image: Champions France will begin their Six Nations title defence against Ireland in 2026

France's home fixture against Ireland will launch the 2026 Guinness Six Nations, with the shortened tournament unfolding over just six weeks and opening on a Thursday for the first time.

The clash between Antoine Dupont's champions and one of their main rivals for the title takes place on February 5, most likely at the Stade de France, pending the conclusion of negotiations with the French Rugby Federation (FFR).

The schedule for the 2026 Six Nations is the first to feature only one fallow week rather than the customary two.

First announced in 2023, the removal of one break week is to assist with the alignment of the new global rugby calendar.

The first three rounds will be played on consecutive weekends. There will be no games on Saturday February 28 and Sunday March 1, before the competition closes with back-to-back matches.

In another significant break with tradition, the Six Nations starts on a Thursday evening rather than the customary Friday or Saturday slots to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 6.

England finished runners-up this year and their bid to go one better will begin against Wales at Allianz Stadium on February 7.

They face a Valentine's Day appointment with Scotland at Murrayfield, collide with Ireland at home on February 21 and finish with away trips to Italy and France, with 'Le Crunch' closing out Super Saturday on March 14.

All Six Nations matches will be shown free to air after a new rights deal lasting until 2029 was struck with ITV and the BBC in March.

Six Nations 2026: Fixtures

All times UK and Ireland

Round 1

Feb 5: France vs Ireland (8.10pm)
Feb 7: Italy vs Scotland (2.10pm)
Feb 7: England vs Wales (4.40pm)

Round 2

Feb 14: Ireland vs Italy (2.10pm)
Feb 14: Scotland vs England (4.40pm)
Feb 15: Wales vs France (3.10pm)

Round 3

Feb 21: England vs Ireland (2.10pm)
Feb 21: Wales vs Scotland (4.40pm)
Feb 22: France vs Italy (3.10pm)

Round 4

Mar 6: Ireland vs Wales (8.10pm)
Mar 7: Scotland vs France (2.10pm)
Mar 7: Italy vs England (4.40pm)

Round 5

Mar 14: Ireland vs Scotland (2.10pm)
Mar 14: Wales vs Italy (4.40pm)
Mar 14: France vs England (8.10pm)

British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025
Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

