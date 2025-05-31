Gallagher Premiership: Leicester, Sale and Bristol secure spots in play-offs as Gloucester and Saracens miss out

Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears earned the wins they needed to wrap up Gallagher Premiership play-off spots on the final weekend of the regular season as Gloucester and Saracens missed out on the top four.

Leicester saw off rock-bottom Newcastle 42-20 to finish second, while Sale clinched third place by holding off a spirited second-half comeback from Exeter Chiefs to triumph 30-26 at Sandy Park, having led by 15 points at the break.

Bristol clinched fourth - and a meeting with table toppers Bath in the semi-finals - as they thumped Harlequins 52-26.

Gloucester and Saracens could have capitalised on any slip-ups from the three sides directly above them but their victories over Northampton Saints and Bath respectively came in vain.

Bath will welcome Bristol to The Rec on Friday for the first semi-final (7.45pm), before Leicester host Sale a day later (3.30pm).

Leicester's soon-to-retire trio of Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Mike Brown - with over 300 England caps between them - will now have one more match on home turf as the Tigers seek a 12th league title.

The Premiership final takes place at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday June 14.