Gallagher Premiership: Leicester, Sale and Bristol secure spots in play-offs as Gloucester and Saracens miss out
Premiership table toppers Bath to host Bristol in semi-finals as Leicester entertain Sale; Gloucester and Saracens miss out on top four despite victories in final matches of regular season; Premiership final to take place at Allianz Stadium on Saturday June 14
Saturday 31 May 2025 17:28, UK
Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears earned the wins they needed to wrap up Gallagher Premiership play-off spots on the final weekend of the regular season as Gloucester and Saracens missed out on the top four.
Leicester saw off rock-bottom Newcastle 42-20 to finish second, while Sale clinched third place by holding off a spirited second-half comeback from Exeter Chiefs to triumph 30-26 at Sandy Park, having led by 15 points at the break.
Bristol clinched fourth - and a meeting with table toppers Bath in the semi-finals - as they thumped Harlequins 52-26.
Gloucester and Saracens could have capitalised on any slip-ups from the three sides directly above them but their victories over Northampton Saints and Bath respectively came in vain.
Gallagher Premiership play-offs fixtures
- Friday June 6: Semi-final - Bath vs Bristol (7.45pm)
- Saturday June 7: Semi-final - Leicester vs Sale (3.30pm)
- Saturday June 14: Final - TBC vs TBC (3pm)
Bath will welcome Bristol to The Rec on Friday for the first semi-final (7.45pm), before Leicester host Sale a day later (3.30pm).
Leicester's soon-to-retire trio of Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Mike Brown - with over 300 England caps between them - will now have one more match on home turf as the Tigers seek a 12th league title.
The Premiership final takes place at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday June 14.