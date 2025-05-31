 Skip to content

Gallagher Premiership: Leicester, Sale and Bristol secure spots in play-offs as Gloucester and Saracens miss out

Premiership table toppers Bath to host Bristol in semi-finals as Leicester entertain Sale; Gloucester and Saracens miss out on top four despite victories in final matches of regular season; Premiership final to take place at Allianz Stadium on Saturday June 14

Saturday 31 May 2025 17:28, UK

Jack van Poortvliet, Leicester Tigers (PA Images)
Image: Leicester beat Newcastle to secure second place in the Gallagher Premiership and a semi-final at home to Sale

Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears earned the wins they needed to wrap up Gallagher Premiership play-off spots on the final weekend of the regular season as Gloucester and Saracens missed out on the top four.

Leicester saw off rock-bottom Newcastle 42-20 to finish second, while Sale clinched third place by holding off a spirited second-half comeback from Exeter Chiefs to triumph 30-26 at Sandy Park, having led by 15 points at the break.

Bristol clinched fourth - and a meeting with table toppers Bath in the semi-finals - as they thumped Harlequins 52-26.

Gloucester and Saracens could have capitalised on any slip-ups from the three sides directly above them but their victories over Northampton Saints and Bath respectively came in vain.

Gallagher Premiership play-offs fixtures

  • Friday June 6: Semi-final - Bath vs Bristol (7.45pm)
  • Saturday June 7: Semi-final - Leicester vs Sale (3.30pm)
  • Saturday June 14: Final - TBC vs TBC (3pm)

Bath will welcome Bristol to The Rec on Friday for the first semi-final (7.45pm), before Leicester host Sale a day later (3.30pm).

Leicester's soon-to-retire trio of Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Mike Brown - with over 300 England caps between them - will now have one more match on home turf as the Tigers seek a 12th league title.

The Premiership final takes place at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday June 14.

