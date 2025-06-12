Women's Six Nations 2026: Red Roses confirm fixtures for title defence with Twickenham opener vs Ireland

The Women's Six Nations fixtures for 2026 have been confirmed, with England's Red Roses seeking an unprecedented eighth title in succession.

In 2025, England held their nerve to hold on and beat France 43-42 on the final day at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, sealing a historic fourth Grand Slam in a row in doing so as part of a seventh trophy lift in seven years.

There are two changes to the structure of the tournament in 2026 as, unlike in previous years, each round will see all three fixtures played successively on the same date. All of these are Saturdays until a final Super Sunday.

The second change sees the window for the tournament shift so that it starts later (April 11) and finishes later too (May 17).

John Mitchell's England begin their title defence with a Test at Allianz Stadium Twickenham against Ireland, and finish away to France in Round 5.

Women's Six Nations 2026 fixtures

Saturday April 11

France vs Italy (12.25pm)

England vs Ireland (2.25pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham)

Wales vs Scotland (4.40pm)

Saturday April 18

Scotland vs England (1.30pm, Murrayfield)

Wales vs France (3.35pm)

Ireland vs Italy (5.40pm)

Saturday April 25

England vs Wales (2.15pm)

Italy vs Scotland (4.30pm)

France vs Ireland (8.10pm)

Saturday May 9

Italy vs England (2pm)

Scotland vs France (4.15pm)

Ireland vs Wales (6.30pm)

Sunday May 17

Wales vs Italy (12.15pm)

Ireland vs Scotland (2.30pm)

France vs England (4.45pm)

