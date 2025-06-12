 Skip to content

Women's Six Nations 2026: Red Roses confirm fixtures for title defence with Twickenham opener vs Ireland

England's Red Roses begin Women's Six Nations title defence with Test at Allianz Stadium Twickenham vs Ireland on Saturday April 11; in change to tournament, each round will see all three fixtures on same date; watch every game of 2025 Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports this summer

Thursday 12 June 2025 11:40, UK

Six Nations
Image: England's Red Roses will seek an unprecedented eighth Women's Six Nations title in a row in 2026

The Women's Six Nations fixtures for 2026 have been confirmed, with England's Red Roses seeking an unprecedented eighth title in succession.  

In 2025, England held their nerve to hold on and beat France 43-42 on the final day at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, sealing a historic fourth Grand Slam in a row in doing so as part of a seventh trophy lift in seven years.

There are two changes to the structure of the tournament in 2026 as, unlike in previous years, each round will see all three fixtures played successively on the same date. All of these are Saturdays until a final Super Sunday.

The second change sees the window for the tournament shift so that it starts later (April 11) and finishes later too (May 17).

John Mitchell's England begin their title defence with a Test at Allianz Stadium Twickenham against Ireland, and finish away to France in Round 5.

Women's Six Nations 2026 fixtures

Saturday April 11

France vs Italy (12.25pm)
England vs Ireland (2.25pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham)
Wales vs Scotland (4.40pm)

Saturday April 18

Scotland vs England (1.30pm, Murrayfield)
Wales vs France (3.35pm)
Ireland vs Italy (5.40pm)

Also See:

Saturday April 25

England vs Wales (2.15pm)
Italy vs Scotland (4.30pm)
France vs Ireland (8.10pm)

Saturday May 9

Italy vs England (2pm)
Scotland vs France (4.15pm)
Ireland vs Wales (6.30pm)

Sunday May 17

Wales vs Italy (12.15pm)
Ireland vs Scotland (2.30pm)
France vs England (4.45pm)

British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025
Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW