British and Irish Lions: Jacksonville Jaguars' Louis Rees-Zammit tipping tourists to whitewash Australia this summer

Louis Rees-Zammit tips the British and Irish Lions for success in Australia; Jacksonville Jaguars receiver backs Wales to begin rebuild on summer tour of Japan and refuses to rule out return to rugby; watch every game of 2025 Lions tour in Australia live on Sky Sports

Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Monday 16 June 2025 18:36, UK

NFL star Louis Rees-Zammit shares his thoughts on his former Lions team-mates and how they will get on this summer against Australia

Louis Rees-Zammit is tipping the British and Irish Lions to secure a Test series whitewash against Australia this summer.

Andy Farrell's side face the Wallabies in three Tests in July and August - live on Sky Sports - but begin their tour against Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Rees-Zammit toured South Africa with the Lions in 2021 but is not part of the latest squad having made the stunning decision in 2024 to call time on his Wales, Gloucester and Lions career to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

There was initial disappointment after failing to make the cut at the Kansas City Chiefs but a spell with the Jacksonville Jaguars has offered fresh hope to his aspirations of making a maiden regular-season appearance in the league.

Until that point, Rees-Zammit's American football gamble has yet to pay off, a reality that draws into sharper focus in a Lions year, but he does not think his presence will be missed.

"If I'm honest, I personally think the Lions are going to 3-0 them," he told Sky Sports News.

"I know Australia in Australia are going to be tough matches, but there is so much talent in that Lions squad it might be a bit too much for them."

Rees-Zammit's departure from rugby has perhaps been felt greatest by Wales, who have not won a game since he made the switch to the NFL.

Scotsman and Hollywood hero Gerard Butler gives a chilling speech to promote the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia, which you can watch live on Sky Sports

A record 17-game losing streak cost Warren Gatland his job and ultimately contributed to just two players - Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams - earning selection for this summer's Lions tour.

This summer, interim head coach Matt Sherratt is tasked with laying the foundations of recovery on their tour of Japan, which Rees-Zammit believes offers Wales the opportunity to turn a new page.

"This is going to be a great fresh start for Wales," Rees-Zammit said. "Going and playing in Japan under Matt Sherratt, it's going to be unbelievable.

Duhan van der Merwe discusses Henry Pollock looking after Bill the Lion for the duration of the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour

"Only two players have gone on the Lions tour from Wales so they have got a big bulk of players together that are going to come through and play in the coming years. It's going to be a great tour for them."

As for what the future holds for Rees-Zammit, he remains steadfast in the pursuit of making his NFL dreams a reality but, with time on his side, he refused to rule out a return to rugby union one day.

"You never know in life, do you?" he said. "Anything can happen. I am only young, which is a good thing. I am only 24 so I have time on my side. We'll see what happens."

British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

