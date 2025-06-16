British and Irish Lions: Jacksonville Jaguars' Louis Rees-Zammit tipping tourists to whitewash Australia this summer

Louis Rees-Zammit is tipping the British and Irish Lions to secure a Test series whitewash against Australia this summer.

Andy Farrell's side face the Wallabies in three Tests in July and August - live on Sky Sports - but begin their tour against Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Rees-Zammit toured South Africa with the Lions in 2021 but is not part of the latest squad having made the stunning decision in 2024 to call time on his Wales, Gloucester and Lions career to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

There was initial disappointment after failing to make the cut at the Kansas City Chiefs but a spell with the Jacksonville Jaguars has offered fresh hope to his aspirations of making a maiden regular-season appearance in the league.

Until that point, Rees-Zammit's American football gamble has yet to pay off, a reality that draws into sharper focus in a Lions year, but he does not think his presence will be missed.

"If I'm honest, I personally think the Lions are going to 3-0 them," he told Sky Sports News.

"I know Australia in Australia are going to be tough matches, but there is so much talent in that Lions squad it might be a bit too much for them."

Rees-Zammit's departure from rugby has perhaps been felt greatest by Wales, who have not won a game since he made the switch to the NFL.

A record 17-game losing streak cost Warren Gatland his job and ultimately contributed to just two players - Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams - earning selection for this summer's Lions tour.

This summer, interim head coach Matt Sherratt is tasked with laying the foundations of recovery on their tour of Japan, which Rees-Zammit believes offers Wales the opportunity to turn a new page.

"This is going to be a great fresh start for Wales," Rees-Zammit said. "Going and playing in Japan under Matt Sherratt, it's going to be unbelievable.

"Only two players have gone on the Lions tour from Wales so they have got a big bulk of players together that are going to come through and play in the coming years. It's going to be a great tour for them."

As for what the future holds for Rees-Zammit, he remains steadfast in the pursuit of making his NFL dreams a reality but, with time on his side, he refused to rule out a return to rugby union one day.

"You never know in life, do you?" he said. "Anything can happen. I am only young, which is a good thing. I am only 24 so I have time on my side. We'll see what happens."

