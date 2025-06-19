 Skip to content

England vs France: George Ford and Jamie George named as co-captains as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returns from injury for hosts

England will face France this Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Twickenham; Steve Borthwick's side then travel to Argentina for two Tests on July 5 and July 12 as they begin their summer internationals, live on Sky Sports

Thursday 19 June 2025 14:26, UK

Jamie George and George Ford will be co-captains for England vs France this Saturday
Image: Jamie George and George Ford will be co-captains for England vs France this Saturday

George Ford and Jamie George have been named as co-captains for England's match against France this Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Twickenham, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returning from injury.

The squad consists of players who will not travel with the British and Irish Lions' tour to Australia, which is live on Sky Sports.

Feyi-Waboso missed the Six Nations earlier this year due to a dislocated shoulder and would have been a contender to be picked for the Lions without the injury.

Guy Pepper, Seb Atkinson and Joe Carpenter will make their England debuts, while Harlequins pair Jack Kenningham and Oscar Beard are likely to make their first senior international appearances from the bench.

England finished second to France in the Six Nations and beat them in February after a last-gasp Elliot Daly try.

Following the non-cap international against France, England will travel to Argentina next month for two Tests in Buenos Aires and San Juan on July 5 and July 12, live on Sky Sports.

"We're excited to be playing at Allianz Stadium and to test ourselves against a strong French side," said coach Steve Borthwick.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing this young team get out there and show what they're capable of.

"It's a great opportunity to take another step forward ahead of the summer Tour to Argentina and the US."

England: 15 Joe Carpenter, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Alex Coles, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Guy Pepper, 8 Tom Willis

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Jack Kenningham, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Oscar Beard

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW