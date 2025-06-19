England vs France: George Ford and Jamie George named as co-captains as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returns from injury for hosts

George Ford and Jamie George have been named as co-captains for England's match against France this Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Twickenham, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso returning from injury.

The squad consists of players who will not travel with the British and Irish Lions' tour to Australia, which is live on Sky Sports.

Feyi-Waboso missed the Six Nations earlier this year due to a dislocated shoulder and would have been a contender to be picked for the Lions without the injury.

Guy Pepper, Seb Atkinson and Joe Carpenter will make their England debuts, while Harlequins pair Jack Kenningham and Oscar Beard are likely to make their first senior international appearances from the bench.

England finished second to France in the Six Nations and beat them in February after a last-gasp Elliot Daly try.

Following the non-cap international against France, England will travel to Argentina next month for two Tests in Buenos Aires and San Juan on July 5 and July 12, live on Sky Sports.

"We're excited to be playing at Allianz Stadium and to test ourselves against a strong French side," said coach Steve Borthwick.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing this young team get out there and show what they're capable of.

"It's a great opportunity to take another step forward ahead of the summer Tour to Argentina and the US."

England: 15 Joe Carpenter, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Alex Coles, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Guy Pepper, 8 Tom Willis

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Jack Kenningham, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Oscar Beard

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

