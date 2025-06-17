Owen Farrell: I'm not retired from England selection - all British and Irish Lions call-up chat is hypothetical

Owen Farrell has told Sky Sports he is "not retired" from England selection, adding talk of a potential British and Irish Lions call-up remains "hypothetical".

Farrell, who will depart Racing 92 a year before the end of his contract in order to return to Saracens this summer on a two-year contract, joins Sky Sports as a pundit for Friday's Lions clash against Argentina in Dublin to kick off the 2025 tour to Australia.

The 33-year-old will now immediately become eligible to play for Steve Borthwick's England again due to his moving back to the Premiership, though he stepped away from international rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup citing a need to focus on his and his family's mental well-being, so it remains to be seen whether he will make a return to Test rugby.

Either way, Farrell states his previous decision to step away from the Test game and England duty does not count him as retired.

"Who knows? (If I'll return for England). The only point for me now at the minute is getting back here [Saracens] and loving what I'm doing," Farrell told Sky Sports.

Image: Sky Sports has an incredible line-up of talent for the Lions tour to Australia this summer, with Owen Farrell among them

"I really think I can do that while getting more out of me and that therefore hopefully puts me in a really good place to have a good impact here, and then who knows after that. That's the starting point for me.

"I'm not retired. But the only thing I'm looking at now is getting back to feeling good.

"I don't ever want that [struggling with criticism] to be what people think it's like to play for England. It's not. I've loved my England career.

Image: Farrell stepped away from England selection following the 2023 Rugby World Cup amid a wealth of fan and media scrutiny

"I've loved my time in camp. Some of the more special games I've played have obviously been with England.

"It was just what I was going through at that time, and the accumulation of stuff. I just wanted to make sure that I was doing the right thing.

"This time dealing with myself and having time to reflect on myself has just made me more clear on what I want, what I want to be, how I want to be, and I'm working towards that."

While Farrell may originally have not featured in the Lions 2025 conversation, the ensuing lack of clarity between the unions over who their leading fly-half is - aside from Scotland, whose first choice is clearly Finn Russell - opened the door for an experienced option such as Farrell to tour.

In the end, Andy Farrell resisted the temptation to include his son, but one of the big takeaways from the squad announcement was Farrell senior's comments in relation to junior.

Image: Farrell is a three-time Lions tourist already, having featured on the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours

"He was in the conversation obviously, an experienced player like that, going for his fourth Tour," Farrell told reporters. "There's 38 picked, which leaves a couple of slots open for us down the track if and when needed. Owen, like a few other guys, would be in that bracket."

So, do such comments give Owen Farrell hope of making it out to Australia?

"With everything, what I'm saying is my focus is to get myself right and get myself in a good place and everything else is hypothetical at the minute," he said. "We'll see what happens.

"With everything, what I'm saying is my focus is to get myself right and get myself in a good place and everything else is hypothetical at the minute," he said. "We'll see what happens.

"Hopefully I've matured a fair bit and I've grown, so I'm looking forward to what's to come.

"I've got great people around me. I'm unbelievably lucky, whether it be family or others that have had a big impact on what I do.

"Definitely [dad Andy Farrell is his main sounding board]. Especially when you don't feel as great, you probably pick up the phone a lot more.

"My family, my mum and my dad would both be that."

"I'm a bit nervous, to be honest. I thought, why not? I'd throw myself into it.

And what of his debut into the world of punditry with Sky Sports in the Irish capital this Friday? Farrell admits he feels nerves ahead of changing sides.

"I'm a bit nervous, to be honest. I thought, why not? I'd throw myself into it.

"I thought I'd see if I enjoy it, see if I'm any good. So I guess we'll see on all things! I'm looking forward to it.

"I think this game's a great one to do a first attempt at. It's going to be a great atmosphere and everybody wants everybody to do really well. I'm sure it's going to be a great tour."

"I think this game's a great one to do a first attempt at. It's going to be a great atmosphere and everybody wants everybody to do really well. I'm sure it's going to be a great tour."

