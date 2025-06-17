 Skip to content
Exclusive

Owen Farrell: I'm not retired from England selection - all British and Irish Lions call-up chat is hypothetical

Sky Sports speak to Owen Farrell following news he will return to Saracens from Racing 92; Farrell reveals he is 'not retired' from England, adding all British and Irish Lions talk is 'hypothetical'; watch the Lions vs Argentina on Friday June 20 live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

Tuesday 17 June 2025 17:39, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Following the announcement of his return to Saracens, Owen Farrell says he has 'not retired' from England duty, but admits his focus is 'to get myself right'

Owen Farrell has told Sky Sports he is "not retired" from England selection, adding talk of a potential British and Irish Lions call-up remains "hypothetical".

Farrell, who will depart Racing 92 a year before the end of his contract in order to return to Saracens this summer on a two-year contract, joins Sky Sports as a pundit for Friday's Lions clash against Argentina in Dublin to kick off the 2025 tour to Australia.

The 33-year-old will now immediately become eligible to play for Steve Borthwick's England again due to his moving back to the Premiership, though he stepped away from international rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup citing a need to focus on his and his family's mental well-being, so it remains to be seen whether he will make a return to Test rugby.

Either way, Farrell states his previous decision to step away from the Test game and England duty does not count him as retired.

    "Who knows? (If I'll return for England). The only point for me now at the minute is getting back here [Saracens] and loving what I'm doing," Farrell told Sky Sports.

    Sky Sports has an incredible line-up of talent for the Lions tour this summer
    Image: Sky Sports has an incredible line-up of talent for the Lions tour to Australia this summer, with Owen Farrell among them

    "I really think I can do that while getting more out of me and that therefore hopefully puts me in a really good place to have a good impact here, and then who knows after that. That's the starting point for me.

    "I'm not retired. But the only thing I'm looking at now is getting back to feeling good.

    Also See:

    "I don't ever want that [struggling with criticism] to be what people think it's like to play for England. It's not. I've loved my England career.

    England's Owen Farrell (right) looks dejected during the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa
    Image: Farrell stepped away from England selection following the 2023 Rugby World Cup amid a wealth of fan and media scrutiny

    "I've loved my time in camp. Some of the more special games I've played have obviously been with England.

    "It was just what I was going through at that time, and the accumulation of stuff. I just wanted to make sure that I was doing the right thing.

    "This time dealing with myself and having time to reflect on myself has just made me more clear on what I want, what I want to be, how I want to be, and I'm working towards that."

    While Farrell may originally have not featured in the Lions 2025 conversation, the ensuing lack of clarity between the unions over who their leading fly-half is - aside from Scotland, whose first choice is clearly Finn Russell - opened the door for an experienced option such as Farrell to tour.

    In the end, Andy Farrell resisted the temptation to include his son, but one of the big takeaways from the squad announcement was Farrell senior's comments in relation to junior.

    owen farrell
    Image: Farrell is a three-time Lions tourist already, having featured on the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours

    "He was in the conversation obviously, an experienced player like that, going for his fourth Tour," Farrell told reporters. "There's 38 picked, which leaves a couple of slots open for us down the track if and when needed. Owen, like a few other guys, would be in that bracket."

    So, do such comments give Owen Farrell hope of making it out to Australia?

    "With everything, what I'm saying is my focus is to get myself right and get myself in a good place and everything else is hypothetical at the minute," he said. "We'll see what happens.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Head coach Andy Farrell explains why his son Owen was not selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer

    "Hopefully I've matured a fair bit and I've grown, so I'm looking forward to what's to come.

    "I've got great people around me. I'm unbelievably lucky, whether it be family or others that have had a big impact on what I do.

    "Definitely [dad Andy Farrell is his main sounding board]. Especially when you don't feel as great, you probably pick up the phone a lot more.

    "My family, my mum and my dad would both be that."

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Take a look back at the most iconic moments from the past 25 years of Lions Tours

    And what of his debut into the world of punditry with Sky Sports in the Irish capital this Friday? Farrell admits he feels nerves ahead of changing sides.

    "I'm a bit nervous, to be honest. I thought, why not? I'd throw myself into it.

    "I thought I'd see if I enjoy it, see if I'm any good. So I guess we'll see on all things! I'm looking forward to it.

    "I think this game's a great one to do a first attempt at. It's going to be a great atmosphere and everybody wants everybody to do really well. I'm sure it's going to be a great tour."

    British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Watch the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

    Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

    British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

    Date Opponent Venue
    Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin
    Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
    Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
    Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
    Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
    Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
    Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
    Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
    Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
    Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW