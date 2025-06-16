Owen Farrell returns to Saracens: England fly-half departs Racing 92 and comes back to former club on two-year deal
Owen Farrell will depart Racing 92 a year before the end of his contract in order to return to Saracens immediately.
The 33-year-old left Saracens last summer to join the Parisian team, but returns to Sarries on a two-year deal.
Farrell will now immediately become eligible to play for Steve Borthwick's England again due to his moving back to the Premiership, though he retired from international rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup citing a need to focus on his and his family's mental well-being, so it remains to be seen whether he will make a return to Test rugby.
Contrary to some reports, Farrell is signing as a player rather than a player-coach.
Farrell, who will be part of Sky Sports' British and Irish Lions coverage for their opening match against Argentina on Friday, said: "Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously. Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can't wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season."
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall welcomed Farrell back: "Owen has Saracens in his DNA; his competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home.
"He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed."
Farrell has endured a tough campaign for Racing, suffering with a groin injury and concussion as the club finished a disappointing 10th in the Top 14 table, missing out on the playoffs and Champions Cup qualification.
Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti was quoted in February as saying Farrell had "played at the speed of a snail going backwards" and that "on the field, we [Racing] haven't seen the real Farrell."
Farrell will now return to Saracens, with whom he won six Premiership titles and three Champions Cup crowns in 16 previous seasons between 2008 and 2024.
Farrell has made 112 appearances for England as well as winning six test caps for the British and Irish Lions.
