Dan Biggar: British and Irish Lions is most special time in a player's career - 'concept shouldn't work but does'

Dan Biggar has told Sky Sports British and Irish Lions tours are the "most special time in a players career," adding the Lions is a "concept that shouldn't work but does."

Biggar, a two-time Lions tourist in 2017 to New Zealand and 2021 to South Africa and holder of 112 Wales caps, was announced on Thursday as part of Sky Sports' coverage of this summer's Lions tour to Australia, with the first game vs Argentina on Friday June 20 live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 35-year-old - who retires from rugby at the end of this season - gave an insight into what it's like to become a Lion.

"It's really difficult to explain, but I've spoken to a few people about this and the Lions is a concept that shouldn't work," Biggar says. "Four nations coming together for a couple of months every four years after playing against each other for so long and having lots of competition with people.

"But as soon as you come through the door and you're on tour, on the plane, in the hotels, everything just seems to click. It's just that everyone's got that same motive. Everyone's got the same drive to be the best, to become a Lion.

Image: Biggar was announced among Sky Sports' on-screen talent for this summer's Lions tour of Australia

"It's the most special time of any rugby player's career in the northern hemisphere, certainly in Britain and Ireland. For me, when you put that jersey on, there's nothing like it.

"It's the pinnacle of being a British and Irish rugby player. For these boys going on tour for the next six or seven weeks, they're going to have the best time. It's an amazing country to tour, the matches are going to be incredible, Sky Sports do an incredible job of covering big events.

"It's something that really shouldn't work, but you put that jersey on, that suit on, and everyone just comes together to make it work and realise it is so special."

Image: Biggar toured with the Lions to New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021

'2021 didn't feel like a Lions tour in South Africa without fans'

Four years ago Biggar was Warren Gatland's first-choice Lions fly-half for all three Tests against the Springboks in South Africa as the Lions suffered a tight and controversial 2-1 series defeat - matches played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

Thinking back, Biggar admits the lack of fans made the whole feel of the tour anything but the pinnacle event a Lions tour and series is normally.

Having supporters back in Australia is "massive," he says.

"Considering I was one of the tour members four years ago in South Africa, people ask me: 'What was it like?' There was no difference when you were playing for the Lions and you put the shirt on at the stadium, but it just didn't feel like it was a Lions tour.

"It was just train, play, recover. That's not what a Lions tour is. It's about interacting with the fans, the sea of red in the stadiums.

Image: Biggar admits the behind-closed-doors matches in South Africa four years ago did not feel like a Lions tour

"Look at all the iconic moments in previous Lions tours, it's all to do with the fans and the crowd reactions and going out for dinner in the evening to restaurants and bars and bumping into fans.

"There's a few guys who were over there in 2021, they're going to have a very different experience this time around.

"It's all about the fans. That's what makes a Lions tour, not just playing for the Lions."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the most iconic moments from the past 25 years of the Lions Tour

This summer on Sky Sports, Biggar will bring fresh insight from the field, providing commentary alongside the unmistakable voice of the Lions, Miles Harrison.

"I'm really excited. What a way to transition from the playing side of it into my post-career with a Lions trip to Australia, back with fans and back with everything the Lions Tour is all about. I can't wait.

"Being picked as a player is a huge honour, but to be picked to do it from a media point of view in the next stages of my career is almost as much of an honour."

Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.