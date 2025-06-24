George Ford and Jamie George to co-captain 36-man England squad on summer tour of Argentina and USA
Steve Borthwick names 10 uncapped players in squad for summer tour of Argentina and USA; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is included despite being banned for the first two games; watch England's two-Test series against Argentina live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 24 June 2025 19:30, UK
Jamie George and George Ford will co-captain a 36-man England squad that features 10 uncapped players on this summer's tour to Argentina and the USA.
Steve Borthwick's side contest a two-Test series against Los Pumas, in Buenos Aires on July 5 and on San Juan on July 12 - both live on Sky Sports Action - before travelling to face the USA in Washington DC on July 19.
Gloucester's Afolabi Fasogbon was a late addition to the squad, replacing the injured Emmanuel Iyogun of Northampton on Tuesday.
The squad, which comprises 20 forwards and 16 backs, has a combined total of 561 caps and will be co-captained by Saracens hooker George and Sale fly-half Ford, and features 10 uncapped players.
Bath's Premiership-winning trio Will Muir, Max Ojomoh and Guy Pepper, Gloucester's Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson and Arthur Clark, Harlequins' Oscar Beard and Luke Northmore, and Joe Carpenter of Sale Sharks have all earned their first international call-ups.
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been included in England's 36-man summer tour squad, despite being suspended for the first two matches.
Exeter wing Feyi-Waboso was sent off for a high tackle on Antoine Hastoy in the first half of Saturday's 26-24 loss to a France XV on his first appearance since suffering a dislocated shoulder in December.
Due to his ban, the 22-year-old will been unavailable for the matches against Los Pumas on July 5 and 12 in La Plata and San Juan respectively.
Subject to completing a tackle course, Feyi-Waboso, who has scored five tries in eight international caps, will return to contention for the clash with the USA on July 19 in Washington DC.
"The three-Test series is a huge challenge and a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad," Borthwick said.
"For some of the younger players, this will be their first experience of touring overseas with England. Travelling together helps strengthen team bonds and offers a valuable chance for new players to integrate into our environment.
"It's an exciting test for us, and we're looking forward to seeing how we continue to evolve as a team."
England 36-man squad for Argentina and USA tours
Forwards
Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Arthur Clark (Gloucester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens, co-captain), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Ted Hill (Bath), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester), Curtis Langdon (Northampton), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale), Guy Pepper (Bath), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Sam Underhill (Bath), Tom Willis (Saracens).
Backs
Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Joe Carpenter (Sale), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale, co-captain), Will Muir (Bath), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Harry Randall (Bristol), Tom Roebuck (Sale), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester).
