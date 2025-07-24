British and Irish Lions: 'Selfless' Garry Ringrose removed himself from Test team after being picked, says Andy Farrell

Garry Ringrose removed himself from British and Irish Lions second Test selection due to concussion symptoms having already been internally named in the starting XV, head coach Andy Farrell has revealed.

The centre missed out on the first Test against Australia due to concussion, as Farrell started Scotland pair Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones in midfield with Ireland's Bundee Aki on the bench.

Ringrose returned in Tuesday's 24-19 victory over First Nations & Pasifika, coming off the bench to replace the injured Darcy Graham (ankle) and play the best part of 65 minutes.

Image: Garry Ringrose removed himself from the British and Irish Lions second Test starting team due to concussion symptoms

It has now emerged Farrell had intended to go with Irish centre pair Ringrose and Aki for Saturday's second Test at the MCG in Melbourne, going so far as announcing it to the squad, until Ringrose approached him on Thursday at training to reveal all was not right.

"Garry Ringrose was actually selected, and unfortunately in training today he's had to pull out," Farrell said.

"It's head-related again, so I actually don't know at this stage [what's happened]. It was literally as I was walking off the field he came to me, and once it's mentioned, that's that.

"There was no incident, he was feeling good well in advance of Tuesday, fit and ready to play. No incident through the game at all, nothing yesterday and nothing this morning at all.

"But with these type of things, players are getting very good at telling the truth of how they feel. So it was a no-brainer to make the change straight away.

"That's unfortunate for Garry but we've always said it's about the squad and nothing but about the squad."

Asked by Sky Sports' lead commentator Miles Harrison just how unselfish an act it was by Ringrose to effectively rule himself out, Farrell concurred.

He said: "It actually is [an unbelievably unselfish act]. I thought exactly the same the minute he mentioned it to me because it's tough to do that.

"It's very easy to keep it to yourself and lie and not be honest and open. It was very big of him and the right thing to do, 100 per cent. For the team as well, not just for Garry."

Itoje: I'm gutted for Ringrose - selfless act shows the measure of him

Also at Thursday's press conference was Lions captain Maro Itoje, and the lock touched on Ringrose's situation.

"I'm absolutely gutted for Garry. I played against Garry at U20s and we've both had our international careers since.

"To play with him and get to know him over the past few months has been a real privilege and honour, so I'm gutted for him that he's in this position.

"But it also, as you guys have alluded to, shows the measure of the man for him to be so selfless.

"All we ask of all of us is to be selfless and put the team first. But when push comes to shove, you see who really does it - and Garry's the man that really did it."

Image: Lions captain Maro Itoje and head coach Andy Farrell revealed their disappointment for Ringrose at Thursday's press conference

Second Test squads in full

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Blair Kinghorn.

Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Tom Lynagh, 9 Jake Gordon; 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (c).

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson 21 Carlo Tizzano, 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Ben Donaldson.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

