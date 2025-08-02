Andy Farrell: British and Irish Lions head coach fails to rule out returning to take charge for New Zealand tour in 2029

Outgoing British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has failed to rule out returning to take charge of the tourists again in New Zealand in four years' time.

Despite a third Test defeat to Australia in Sydney on Saturday, Farrell guided the Lions to a 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies this summer.

The current Ireland head coach, who worked as Lions defence coach on the 2013 tour to Australia and 2017 tour to New Zealand, took charge at the helm for the first time this year, but could look to emulate Lions predecessor Warren Gatland, who coached the Lions on three successive tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

When asked on Saturday, Farrell refused to say he would not take on the role once more, instead talking of his love for the concept.

"I've loved every single minute of it but that's a long time off, isn't it?" Farrell told Sky Sports pitchside in Sydney.

"It's been the time of our lives. I know it seems a bit dramatic but it's the truth.

"How these boys have come together, we got to create a special memory together. I'm unbelievably proud to be associated with this group."

At his post-match press conference, Farrell produced a similar tone when asked again: "Everyone knows what I think about this concept. I suppose that says it all. I absolutely love everything the Lions is about.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the last eight weeks. There's always ups and downs but the inner circle is a special place to be."

Asked: Is that a yes? Farrell replied: "Well, read into that what you want, but four years is a long time between drinks."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Farrell took a positive approach to Saturday despite defeat: "What should be a logistical nightmare has been pretty smooth, and that's all because of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

"This has been a long time in the planning but the best eight weeks of our lives also.

"I can't wait to get into the changing rooms and say what I need to say to this group.

"I know we're disappointed but we should be unbelievably proud of what we achieved as a group. Lions tours are tough and to do what we've done last week and put the series in the bag, upon reflection after tonight, I'm sure we'll be super proud of the achievements.

"How we got the job done in that type of theatre will live with us forever. These lads have been an absolute dream to work with."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (W 29-26) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (L 22-12) Sydney

