Newcastle Falcons announce takeover by Red Bull and unveil new name - but remain at Kingston Park

Red Bull have taken full ownership of Newcastle Rugby Ltd, rebranding the Gallagher Prem club as the 'Newcastle Red Bulls'.

The formerly named 'Newcastle Falcons' will continue playing at Kingston Park and Steve Diamond will remain his role of Director of Rugby.

They will compete as the Red Bulls from the 2025/2026 season.

In a statement, Newcastle said: "The newly-named Newcastle Red Bulls will proudly remain at Kingston Park and will build for sporting success with a commitment to developing local rugby talent through a strengthened academy program, delivering a world class fan experience and embracing the innovative approach that Red Bull has brought to its sports initiatives across the world."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: "Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans. We're delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential."

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: "Red Bull's investment in Newcastle is a very positive development and demonstrates the confidence in and potential of the Gallagher Prem, which is experiencing growing attendances, increased youth audiences and rising TV viewership.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We've been pleased to support the club, the league and Red Bull in the process which will be the first major new investment in a Prem club since 2016.

"Having a Gallagher Prem club in the north of England is critical to rugby in the region both for preserving a rugby fanbase and its role in talent development and community outreach.

"We look forward to Newcastle Red Bulls going from strength-to-strength next season and congratulate all those involved in making today's announcement a reality."