Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Twickenham final tipped to smash women's rugby attendance record

Organisers of the Women's Rugby World Cup expect next month's Twickenham final to smash the attendance record for a women's rugby match.

Tickets for the match on Saturday, September 27 have sold out, with approximately 82,000 supporters set to be at Allianz Stadium in south-west London.

The current record for a women's 15s fixture is 58,498, set as England clinched the 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam by beating France 38-33 at Twickenham.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, a crowd of 66,000 watched the opening day of the women's rugby sevens programme at Stade de France.

'Two or three times over'

The PA news agency understands governing body World Rugby believes it could have sold out the World Cup final, which will be immediately preceded by the bronze medal match, two or three times over.

More than 375,000 of the 470,000 tickets available for the 32 World Cup games have been snapped up ahead of Friday's opener between England and the United States at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Image: A women's XV-a-side record crowd of 58,498 watched England's Grand Slam-clinching victory over France in the 2025 Six Nations at Twickenham

Rugby World Cup 2025 chair Gill Whitehead said: "The final, we are very confident will be the most attended women's rugby match in history, easily surpassing the 66,000 crowd that we saw in Paris 2024.

"I started playing women's rugby 30 years ago and the prospect of girls running out of the tunnel, playing to the three tiers of Allianz packed to the rafters is something perhaps I never hoped or thought I would see. It's certainly what girls' dreams are made of."

'Biggest women's rugby celebration'

England last staged the competition in 2010 when a crowd of just over 13,000 watched current reigning champions New Zealand beat the hosts 13-10 in the final at Twickenham Stoop.

Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said total ticket sales have already surpassed initial targets and are three times the number bought at the 2021 tournament in New Zealand, which took place a year later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A crowd of 42,579 watched the Black Ferns claim the trophy in 2022 by defeating the Reds Roses 34-31 at Eden Park in Auckland.

"We're ready to break records in attendances, viewership and engagement," Massey said.

"This is going to be the biggest global celebration of women's rugby that we have ever seen.

"Our message to fans is, don't miss out. This is going to be unmissable. You're going to see thrilling action, electric atmospheres, and those remaining tickets are really selling fast."