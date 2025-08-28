Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Red Roses make 13 changes for Samoa match as Marlie Packer captains

England's Red Roses have made 13 changes for their second Women's World Cup match against Samoa on Saturday as head coach John Mitchell looks to give his squad valuable game time.

Wing Jess Breach, one try away from 50 for her country, and centre Megan Jones retain their places from the 69-7 win over USA at the Stadium of Light last Friday but it is all change elsewhere for the fixture at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton (5pm).

Former captain Marlie Packer will deputise for regular skipper Zoe Aldcroft, who will miss the rest of the pool stage - the match versus Samoa and next weekend's clash with Australia in Brighton - due to a knee issue sustained against the United States.

Image: England captain Zoe Aldcroft will miss the rest of the Women's World Cup group stage

Packer, who will make her first appearance since being sent off against Spain earlier this month, said of Aldcroft's absence: "Megan [Jones] and I have massively stepped up this week.

"We've been there to support Zoe in whatever she needs, but she's also been doing the same for us in training.

"Me, her and Meg caught up after the session for a couple of little bits on how we want to be perceived. We look at each other as equals, but Zoe gets the nod for the game day."

Rowland returns at scrum-half as England ring the changes

Emma Sing starts at full-back in place of Ellie Kildunne, who is named on the bench, for the game against a Samoa side beaten 73-0 by Australia in their opener, while Claudia Moloney-MacDonald returns from injury at No 11.

Jones will line up alongside fellow centre and tournament debutant Jade Shekells, with Helena Rowland, back from an ankle issue, at scrum-half and Lucy Packer at fly-half.

Kelsey Clifford, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern make up a new-look front row, Rosie Galligan and Lilli Ives Campion are the locks and Marlie Packer skippers from openside flanker.

Image: Ellie Kildunne has been named on the bench for this weekend's match

Abi Burton wears the No 6 jersey with Maddie Feaunati at No 8 against the country her dad, Zak, appeared for 13 times.

Fly-half Holly Aitchison (ankle) misses out again, while Emily Scarratt, who won her 119th cap off the bench versus USA, is also absent (shoulder-related nerve issue) having been primed to feature against Samoa.

Head coach Mitchell said: "It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches and, bar Holly [Aitchison], we've been able to execute that with this selection.

"We could have taken the chance on Holly this week, but we chose not to because we wanted to get her through full training.

"Our new combination want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match.

"It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country. They're all excited to get out there."

Red Roses squad to face Samoa

Starting XV: 15 Emma Sing; 14 Jess Breach, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Jade Shekells, 11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald; 10 Helana Rowland, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Lilli Ives Campion, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Abi Burton, 7 Marlie Packer (captain), 8 Maddie Feaunati.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Sadia Kabeya, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Ellie Kildunne.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 results and fixtures

Pool stage

Pool A

August 22: England 69-7 USA (Sunderland)

August 23: Australia 73-0 Samoa (Salford)

August 30: England vs Samoa - Northampton, 5pm

August 30: United States vs Australia - York, 7.30pm

September 6: United States vs Samoa - York, 1.30pm

September 6: England vs Australia - Brighton, 5pm

Pool B

August 23: Scotland 38-8 Wales (Salford)

August 23: Canada 65-7 Fiji (York)

August 30: Canada vs Wales - Salford, 12pm

August 30: Scotland vs Fiji - Salford, 2.45pm

September 6: Canada vs Scotland - Exeter, 12pm

September 6: Wales vs Fiji - Exeter, 2.45pm

Pool C

August 24: Ireland 42-14 Japan (Northampton)

August 24: New Zealand 54-8 Spain (York)

August 31: Ireland vs Spain - Northampton, 12pm

August 31: New Zealand vs Japan - Exeter, 2pm

September 7: Japan vs Spain - York, 12pm

September 7: New Zealand vs Ireland - Brighton, 2.45pm

Pool D

August 23: France 24-0 Italy (Exeter)

August 24: South Africa 66-6 Brazil (Northampton)

August 31: Italy vs South Africa - York, 3.30pm

August 31: France vs Brazil - Exeter, 4.45pm

September 7: Italy vs Brazil - Northampton, 2pm

September 7: France vs South Africa - Northampton, 4.45pm