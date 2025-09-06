Australia 28-24 Argentina: Redemption for Wallabies with last gasp win as New Zealand hold off South Africa

Prop Angus Bell scored the clinching try in the sixth minute of added time to give Australia a 28-24 comeback win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

It came after centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i scored two second-half tries to help the Wallabies overcome a 21-7 deficit at half-time.

When the teams met in the Rugby Championship last year, the Wallabies endured a record 67-27 loss in Santa Fe, Argentina.

On Saturday, Mateo Carreras kicked two early penalty goals for the visitors to put them ahead 6-0 after 12 minutes in Townsville in tropical north Queensland, where the game-time temperature was 27C. Officials stopped play midway through both halves for a drinks break for the players.

Half-back Nic White put the Wallabies ahead from close range to help his side to a 7-6 lead before the Pumas scored two quick tries.

Winger Bautista Delguy was the beneficiary of some slick handling from his backs and the visitors led 11-7 after 30 minutes. Winger Carreras added a try and a penalty goal and Argentina, who have never won the Rugby Championship, led by 14 points at half-time.

The Wallabies picked up the first points of the second half when Sua'ali'i scored his second Test try from an offload from Len Ikitau to pull the home side to within seven points at 21-14.

Carreras was sent off by referee Paul Williams in the 62nd minute after Argentina gave away five consecutive penalties, and Australia immediately took advantage of the 14-man Pumas.

Sua'ali'i skipped clear of Santiago Carreras and moved between two more would-be tacklers to score his second try of the afternoon and the score was level at 21-21 after 63 minutes before the teams traded penalty goals and Bell's late try.

Both teams were 1-1 going into Saturday's match. The Wallabies beat South Africa in Johannesburg 38-22 and lost 30-22 in Cape Town a week later. The All Blacks beat Argentina 41-24 at Cordoba before the Pumas defeated New Zealand 29-23 for their first home win over the All Blacks.

All Blacks hold off South Africa at Eden Park

New Zealand stretched their unbeaten record at Eden Park to 51 matches with a 24-17 win over world champions South Africa in a contest played in passing rain and under a hail of Springboks' kicks.

The All Blacks, coming off a loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires two weeks ago, attacked with ball in hand and scored tries inside 17 minutes through winger Emoni Narawa and full-back Will Jordan, building a lead that the Springboks couldn't break down.

In contrast South Africa were often ineffective. The foundations of their attacking play were static and the All Blacks' defence was excellent in unpicking their strength at breakdowns and mauls.

The Springboks still were strong at set-pieces from which they scored two tries in the second half.

"We just weren't up to scratch tonight," visiting captain Jesse Kriel said. "We made far too many handling errors and just things that weren't up to standard for us."

Hooker Malcolm Marx scored in the 62nd minute after a superior South Africa scrum. But the All Blacks scored a third try with their opponents a man short after Kwagga Smith was sin-binned.

Cobus Reinach scored from a five-metre scrum, cutting into the All Blacks margin with six minutes remaining.

The Springboks had a late attacking chance from a lineout with two minutes to play but Ardie Savea, in his 100th Test, won a turnover.

"The game had everything it was built up to be," New Zealand captain Scott Barrett said. "The Springboks are not world champs for no reason and they pushed us right to the end there."

