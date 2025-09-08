Christian Wade returns to rugby union with Newcastle Red Bulls after leaving rugby league side Wigan Warriors

Christian Wade has switched rugby codes again after leaving league's Wigan Warriors to join union outfit Newcastle Red Bulls from December.

Wade's return to the 15-man code will give him the chance to become the Prem's record try-scorer, with the 34-year-old currently second on the all-time list.

The wing's tally of 93 tries, amassed across previous stints with Wasps and Gloucester, is eight shy of Chris Ashton's haul of 101.

Wade told Newcastle's website: "I'm coming to get that record.

"Of course rugby is a team sport and the main thing for me is being a positive influence in helping the overall Newcastle side to perform, but I'm not going to pretend I don't want to be the all-time top try-scorer in the league's history."

Image: Wade's 93 Premiership tries are the second-most in history

Wade joined Super League side Wigan on a short-term deal until the end of 2025 at the conclusion of last season's Prem campaign with Gloucester.

He made two first-team appearances for the Warriors, scoring two tries, while he also played a number of matches for the reserve team.

Wade, who had a spell with Buffalo Bills in the NFL between 2019 and 2022, said: "It's been an absolute honour to be involved with a great club like Wigan and they've been fantastic with me. I'll take nothing but fond memories away from my time there.

"I've never been someone to shy away from a challenge, I've learnt a lot from the experience and it's a special organisation. Their fans are incredible, more like a football crowd with how tribal they are, and I've been proud to represent them."

Of his union comeback, Wade added: "There's massive buzz about the whole Newcastle Red Bulls project, and I can't wait to be part of it.

"There's massive potential up at Newcastle now after some difficult years, and if I can help elevate the team during the early part of this new era then I think that would be something really special."

Wade's seven hat-tricks in the Prem remains a league record, while he touched down 11 times in 14 top-flight matches for Gloucester last season.