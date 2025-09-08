Christian Wade returns to rugby union with Newcastle Red Bulls after leaving rugby league side Wigan Warriors
Monday 8 September 2025 11:12, UK
Christian Wade has switched rugby codes again after leaving league's Wigan Warriors to join union outfit Newcastle Red Bulls from December.
Wade's return to the 15-man code will give him the chance to become the Prem's record try-scorer, with the 34-year-old currently second on the all-time list.
The wing's tally of 93 tries, amassed across previous stints with Wasps and Gloucester, is eight shy of Chris Ashton's haul of 101.
Wade told Newcastle's website: "I'm coming to get that record.
"Of course rugby is a team sport and the main thing for me is being a positive influence in helping the overall Newcastle side to perform, but I'm not going to pretend I don't want to be the all-time top try-scorer in the league's history."
Wade joined Super League side Wigan on a short-term deal until the end of 2025 at the conclusion of last season's Prem campaign with Gloucester.
He made two first-team appearances for the Warriors, scoring two tries, while he also played a number of matches for the reserve team.
Wade, who had a spell with Buffalo Bills in the NFL between 2019 and 2022, said: "It's been an absolute honour to be involved with a great club like Wigan and they've been fantastic with me. I'll take nothing but fond memories away from my time there.
"I've never been someone to shy away from a challenge, I've learnt a lot from the experience and it's a special organisation. Their fans are incredible, more like a football crowd with how tribal they are, and I've been proud to represent them."
Of his union comeback, Wade added: "There's massive buzz about the whole Newcastle Red Bulls project, and I can't wait to be part of it.
"There's massive potential up at Newcastle now after some difficult years, and if I can help elevate the team during the early part of this new era then I think that would be something really special."
Wade's seven hat-tricks in the Prem remains a league record, while he touched down 11 times in 14 top-flight matches for Gloucester last season.