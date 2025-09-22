Red Roses' Meg Jones on three-player shortlist for 2025's Women's World Player of Year

Red Roses centre Meg Jones has been included on a three-player shortlist for 2025's Women's World Player of the Year award alongside Canada's Sophie de Goede and New Zealand's Jorja Miller.

Jones has been recognised after starting 11 of England's 12 Tests in 2025 and producing consistently excellent defensive and offensive performances from midfield.

The winner - it was Jones' England team-mate Ellie Kildunne in 2024 - will be crowned during the trophy presentation ceremony at the Women's Rugby World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday between England and Canada in front of what is set to be a record-breaking, sold-out crowd.

Alongside the main award, Miller (New Zealand), Josifini Neihamu (Fiji) and Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand) have been nominated for 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson said: "This remarkable Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 has demonstrated the very best of our game - the values, the unity, the incredible energy. At the heart of its success are our players, the stars of the show, who have not only been exceptional performers on the field, but who have forged an incredible bond with fans.

"Today. we are excited to reveal our World Rugby awards nominees in the women's categories. Congratulations to all, but also to all the players, coaches and match officials who have played their full part in an era-defining year for the sport."

Nominated for a second time in a Women's Rugby World Cup year, Canada's De Goede may have moved into the second-row since her return in July after a year out with an ACL injury, but her influence on matches is unchanged.

She topped the charts for carries, offloads and lineout takes going into the final and has contributed 55 points to Canada's cause, most of them from the tee as a rarity of a goal-kicking forward.

Miller was crowned Women's SVNS Player of the Year in May after another impressive season with the Black Ferns Sevens. She has made the switch to flanker in 15s with ease with five tries in six Tests, including two doubles at RWC 2025.

An explosive game-breaker and regarded by some as a "once-in-a-generation talent", she could become the first player to win both the 15s and sevens accolades in the same year.

What's next?

England's Red Roses will host Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday September 27 (4pm kick-off).

France will face defending champions New Zealand earlier on the same day in the Bronze final at Twickenham (12.30pm).