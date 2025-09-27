Rugby Championship: South Africa thrash Argentina 67-30 to top table with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu breaking points record

South Africa thrashed Argentina 67-30 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday to move top of the table with one round to play.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke the record for the most points scored by a South African in a Test with 37, scoring three tries, nailing eight conversions and adding two penalties in a stunning display.

He beat Percy Montgomery's Springboks record for most points in a single Test with his hat-trick of tries among nine scored by the home side at King's Park.

Other scores came from hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Cheslin Kolbe, scrum-half Morne van den Berg, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (two) and replacement back Manie Libbok.

The damage was largely done in the second half, with the Pumas only 25-23 behind at half-time in Durban.

Argentina had a penalty try and a truly bizarre try from Santiago Chocobares in the first half.

The incident saw South Africa's Kolbe dot the ball down for a goal-line drop-out and drop-kick the ball towards a team-mate for a restart - only for Chocobares to pick the ball up and score as South Africa's players stood motionless. The TMO confirmed the try which was announced to a baffled stadium.

Tomas Albornoz went over for another in the 53rd that was converted by Santiago Carreras. The Pumas didn't score another point thereafter.

Carreras finished with 15 points from two conversions and three penalties, but his side was blown away in the final stages.

"This was a vibe, I am very happy," Feinberg-Mngomezulu said. "We just wanted to play good rugby, put the work we have done in training into the game.

"Playing transition scenarios and getting the right balance between kicking and running - I think we did that."

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi added: "We expected the tough start, we knew what Argentina was going to bring. They took their opportunities in the first half.

"The message after half-time was to cut out the stupid errors and penalties we were giving away and to play as composed as we can. Next week we will go as hard as we can to win it. The job is not done yet."

Rugby Championship table (after five rounds) P W D L F A Pts South Africa 5 3 0 2 179 124 15 New Zealand 5 3 0 2 131 137 14 Australia 5 2 0 3 138 137 11 Argentina 5 2 0 3 135 185 9

The bonus-point victory sees the Springboks move top of the Rugby Championship table with one round of games to go and will look to clinch the title against Argentina - who are now out of contention - at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham next Saturday.

South Africa are one point clear of New Zealand, who beat Australia 33-24 earlier on Saturday and conclude their campaign in Perth next week.

