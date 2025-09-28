Women's Rugby World Cup: How England's Red Roses banished final demons to beat Canada for glory

In 2017 and 2022 England's Red Roses suffered crushing Rugby World Cup final defeats. On Saturday, they banished those demons to clinch final success over Canada.

John Mitchell's side became world champions for the first time in 11 years as a pulsating final at Twickenham saw the hosts prove clinical to win 33-13.

Played in front of a record crowd of 81,885, full-back Ellie Kildunne, hooker Amy Cokayne, No 8 Alex Matthews (two) and lock Abbie Ward scored tries as the Red Roses displayed their power and ruthlessness. Fly-half Zoe Harrison kicked four conversions also.

So, what changed from that day at Eden Park in 2022 to this final?

Winning the big moments at critical times

In the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final in Belfast, England came up against a sensational New Zealand side, but even still they conceded tries at the worst moments possible.

The Black Ferns crossed for tries right at the start (eighth minute), right at the end of the first half (39th minute), right after the half-time break (45th minute) and three minutes after England's third try.

Despite the Red Roses scoring 32 points, the Black Ferns streaked away with a 41-32 victory.

Five years on the tables had firmly turned: England were now the form side in the world and had dispatched of New Zealand 43-12 and 56-15 a year ahead of the World Cup final in 2022.

Image: England's Red Roses put 11 years of hurt to an end to clinch the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup title vs Canada

The two sides met in the final in Auckland with the Red Roses the hottest of hot favourites, but in the 18th minute a huge moment swung New Zealand's way when England wing Lydia Thompson was red carded for a high tackle.

England were 14-0 up at the time, but again the championship minutes came to bite them: New Zealand scoring a try in the final minute of the first half to close the Test to a seven-point gap, and then in the first minute of the second half to narrow in further.

The lead changed hands in the remainder as the final ebbed and flowed, but each time England edged ahead, New Zealand fired back. With eight minutes to play, the Black Ferns hit the front.

They held onto that three-point lead despite England having a late lineout attack in the final play as the Black Ferns stole it for glory to leave the Red Roses heartbroken.

On Saturday at Twickenham, three years on from their latest showpiece capitulation, it was England who constantly won the big moments at critical junctures.

Image: When England took shots from Canada in the final, they fired back twice as hard

Three times Canada were camped on the England try-line on the verge of tries - once in the first half, twice in the second half - and the Red Roses conjured big turnovers or stops.

Zoe Harrison pinched a remarkable turnover in the opening period to deny Canada a certain seven points, while the heat England were under with Hannah Botterman in the sin-bin looked almost certain to see Canada narrow the gap to just six points when 26-13 behind. England's 14 dug in and survived. Mitchell's side consistently won out at massive moments.

There were others too. Twice Ward stole Canada lineouts in the 22 to deny them, wrestling momentum back the hosts' way.

In attack, the Red Roses were clinical, ruthless and lethal. While Canada passed up chances, England almost always struck. On such form, they were never going to lose.

More than the set-piece: Sensational backs capable of magic

One of the accusations labelled at Red Roses sides from yesteryear was though their overwhelmingly dominant scrum and maul was enough to beat near enough every other side in the world into submission, they possessed little beyond that.

As a result, when New Zealand turned on the style or made games stretched and open, they could get at the Red Roses.

It's even something head coach Mitchell referenced to Sky Sports when he first took the job in 2023, saying: "We definitely have power and depth. We're probably a little bit one-dimensional, and sometimes success can create a focus on outcome and results, and I think that doesn't necessarily improve your performance."

This England side? Yes their scrum and driving maul are still extremely potent weapons, but they now have backs blessed with supreme talent that have the freedom to create magic.

How often has Kildunne created something from nothing in this tournament at times when the Red Roses were on the back foot?

Likewise centre Meg Jones, who has performed so well she was nominated for 2025's World Player of the Year. Abby Dow on the wing is another player who has shown the talent to spark plays into life.

This Red Roses side, perhaps far more than any other, are far more than just a set-piece dominated outfit.

Tremendous home support to help see them over the line

One thing missing in 2017 and 2022 that proved an enormous factor for England on Saturday was their home support. It was phenomenal.

A world record attendance for a women's turned up on a remarkable day for the sport. Canada had fans too but the noise for the Red Roses verged on deafening.

The players fed off it and took great belief. In fact, they were almost disbelieving such was the atmosphere created. And that is the perfect recipe to play your best stuff.

The support was something Mitchell and the group specifically targeted tapping into this week, scrum-half Natasha Hunt revealed after.

"He [Mitchell] has just kept it simple. He has been honest, sometimes brutally honest but I like that. He has got this week bang on. We played on the 16th member of the team - the crowd," Hunt said.

"I don't think any of us could have imagined it would have been like this. That is a testament to everyone behind the scenes and those who turned up today."